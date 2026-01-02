OTT releases this weekend: Haq, Beauty, Follow My Voice and more releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

OTT releases this weekend: 2026 is here with new releases across Hindi, English, Telugu and more languages. New films like Haq, After The Quake, Follow My Voice is now available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 this weekend, starting from 2 January, 2026. Which one are you watch?

Haq

Plot: Inspired by the Shah Bano case, the courtroom drama revolves around the concept of instant triple talaq. It is about Shazia Bano who is abandoned by her husband who marries his cousin and uses triple talaq against her. She approaches court to seek justice for herself and her kids.

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Paridhi Sharma

Release date: 2 January 2026

OTT platform: Netflix

The Smashing Machine

Plot: The true story of martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr, the film revolves around his life, fame and dedication which made him a legend -- and almost costed him everything.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk in s

Release date: 2 January 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video (rent)

Beauty

Plot: The story focuses on a college girl, Alekhya, who elopes with her boyfriend after her mother finds out their secret video calls. Ad her cab-driver father sets out to in her search, they go through a journey exploring family trust, innocence, and twists that tests their bond.

Cast: Nilakhi Patra, Ankith Koyya, Vasuki Anand, Naresh

Release date: 2 January 2026

OTT platform: ZEE5

Follow My Voice

Plot: After a serious health crisis that keeps her homebound for 76 consecutive days, Klara spends her time listening to her favorite radio show, called “Follow My Voice.” As she develops new feelings for the host Kang, she wonders: is it possible to fall in love with someone she has only heard but never met?

Cast: Berta Castane, Jae Woo Yang, Claudia Traisac, Fernando Guallar, Itziar Ituno, Nuno Gallego.

Release date: 2 January 2026

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

After the Quake

Plot: The Japanese film follows the tale of four strangers who cross each other's path over three decades as they go through grief and hope after the 1995 Kobe and 2011 earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cast: Masaki Okada, Ai Hashimoto, Erika Karata, Mitsuru Fukikoshi.

Release date: 2 January 2026