OTT releases this weekend: Ikka, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Land Of Football and more to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5

OTT releases this weekend: Starting July 10, new releases are set to arrive across streaming platforms in India. From Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's Ikka to Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, several new films will be available online. Joining them are regional films like Parimala & Co and Balti alongside a documentary on Kerala's football culture, Land of Football. All of these can be streamed on Netflix, Zee5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and more. Check it out.

Ikka

Plot: A celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra is forced to defend Shauryamann Gaur whom Arjun had successfully prosecuted in the past. But why? As questions are raised in the court, long-buried secrets resurface, blurring the lines between personal and professional lives.

Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: July 10

Land of Football

Plot: “From the mud-slicked night tournaments to the World Cup flex-board wars, this is a deep dive into the obsessive and deep-rooted football culture of Kerala,” as per the official website. It is directed by Hasif Hakeem.

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: July 10

Balti

Plot: Balti combines kabaddi, crime, revenge, friendship and gang warfare into one gripping story. It follows the story of four underdog kabaddi players. Set in a border town of Velampalayam on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the film is based on Udhayan aka Balti and his friends who get drawn into a violent underworld of local loan sharks and illegal gambling.

"Balti is a sports-action thriller that follows Udhayan (nicknamed "Balti"), a talented kabaddi player living in Velampalayam on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. When he and his friends defeat a powerful local gang's team, their sporting triumph pulls them into a dangerous underworld of crime, illegal finance, and gang rivalries," reads the official synopsis.

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith

OTT platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: July 10

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Plot: Prajapati's perfect marriage takes an unexpected turn after his journalist wife, Aparna, publishes a report that unintentionally puts the life of Sunny and his secret relationship with Chanchal in trouble. Hoping to help them, Prajapati pretends to be Chanchal's partner. However, his simple plan leads to misunderstandings and endless chaos, leaving Aparna suspecting him of infidelity.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: July 10

Parimala & Co

Plot: Parimala & Co follows the story of a dysfunctional family who become the prime suspects in a murder of their troublemaking neighbour. They must continue their normal lives while trying to conceal the murder. It is dark, suspense comedy in Tamil, which will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada dubbed audio. It is written and directed by Pandiraaj.

Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: July 10