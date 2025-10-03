OTT releases this weekend: India’s Got Talent Season 11, The Game, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

OTT releases this weekend: Cinephiles can enjoy a variety of lineup this week. Some of the most interesting series, shows and movies to watch this weekend on OTT platforms include India’s Got Talent Season 11, The Game and Dakuaan Da Munda 3, among others.

India’s Got Talent Season 11 OTT release date: October 4

OTT platform : Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium

The stage is set for fresh season of India’s Got Talent with new host Harrsh Limbachiyaa and revamped panel of judges featuring Malaika Arora, Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu. IGT 11 will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM (IST).

The Game: You Never Play Alone OTT release date: Oct 2nd, 2025

OTT platform: Netflix

Genre: Cyber Crime, Thriller

IMDb description states, “A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.” The Tamil mystery thriller series revolves around a female game developer who falls victim to a cyber-attack and explores the themes of addiction, betrayal and trust. The star cast features Shraddha Srinath, Hema, Viviya Santh and Subash Selvam in key roles.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 OTT release date: October 3

OTT platform: Zee5

Happy Rode directorial action-drama movie features Navi Bhangu, Balwinder Dhaliwal, Satinder Kassoana and Raj Dhaliwal in pivotal roles. This Punjabi film follows a talented boxer named Karma, who hails from a criminal family but was raised in an orphanage. After years of drug addiction, he sets himself free and embarks on a quest to remove or confront corruption around him.

Steve OTT release date: October 3

OTT platform: Netflix

The comedy dram is written by Max Porter is set in mid-90s England, the Netflix film follows headteacher Steve who fights his last chance to reform school while managing his mental health. With Cillian Murphy in the lead, it features Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Joshua Barry and Charles Beaven in significant roles. Steve faces another challenge to deal with student Sky who is stuck between his violent impulses

Genie, Make A Wish OTT release date: October 3

OTT platform: Netflix

Netflix description to the Korean fantasy romantic comedy series states, “After a thousand years, a quirky genie returns to grant wishes to a woman born without feelings.”

Play Dirty OTT release date: October 1

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video