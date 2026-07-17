OTT releases this weekend: Maa Inti Bangaaram, Chand Mera Dil, Desire and more steaming on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases this weekend: Starting from 17 July, a new set of shows and films will be available on OTT. It includes releases like Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil which will be marking their OTT debut after a lukewarm response in theatres. All of these will be available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. Check out the list.
Plot: Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the story of Swarna who is an orphan with a violent past. She marries a doctor and tries to hide her dark history to adjust into a traditional joint family. However, her past haunts her down, and she must protect the family that doubts her abilities.
Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 17 July
Plot: Chand Mera Dil is a new-age romance-drama, revolving around two college lovers whose relationship gets challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities. Amid their carefree campus romance, an unplanned pregnancy forces them into an early marriage. Financial struggles and mounting resentment eventually led to a separation. Is it the end of their love story, or will they ever cross paths? Watch to find out.
Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: 17 July
Plot: In Heartstopper Forever, Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring face their biggest challenge as Nick prepares to leave for university. Burdened by the prospect of a long-distance relationship and their changing futures, they choose to temporarily break up to prevent holding each other back, ultimately realizing their love is meant to last forever. “They found love together… now they’ll fight for everyone’s right to feel it. This time, their hearts aren’t just open—they’re unstoppable,” read the film description on YouTube.
Cast: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Tobie Donovan
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 17 July
Plot: “When a married lawyer starts an affair with her daughter's swim coach, a torrid romance turns into a twisted game where everyone loses control,” reads the official synopsis on the title card.
Cast: Ludwika Paleta, José María Yazpik, Óscar Casas
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 17 July
Plot: 23,000 Lives is a German drama based on the real-life story of the search-and-rescue ship Iuventa and the Jugend Rettet initiative. It follows the story a passionate but inexperienced group of young Berliners who crowdfund an old ship and set out to the Mediterranean to save refugees in distress,
Cast: Louis Hofmann, Mala Emde, Katharina Stark
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: 17 July
Besides these, several other releases are also available for a watch this weekend. Check list:
|Movie
|OTT release date
|OTT platform
|Ready or Not 2
|16 July
|JioHotstar
|Raktanchal Season 2
|16 July
|Amazon MX Player
|The East Palace
|17 July
|Netflix
|Wuthering Heights
|13 July
|JioHotstar