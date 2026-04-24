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OTT releases this weekend: Marty Supreme, Prathichaya and more on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime

OTT releases this weekend: From Timothée Chalamet's Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme to Netflix's Apex, check what to watch this weekend on OTT. Regional releases include Anil Kapoor's 24, Nivin Pauly's Prathichaya and Happy Raj.

Sneha Biswas
Published24 Apr 2026, 11:55 AM IST
OTT releases this weekend: Marty Supreme, Prathichaya and more to stream online starting from April 24.
OTT releases this weekend: Marty Supreme, Prathichaya and more to stream online starting from April 24.
AI Quick Read

OTT releases this weekend: A new set of releases is here to entertain the audience this weekend, starting from April 24 2026. From Timothée Chalamet's Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme to the survival-thriller Apex, Greenland 2: Migration and more, check what your options are online this weekend. Several regional films and shows will also be streaming online, including Anil Kapoor's 24, Nivin Pauly's Prathichaya and Happy Raj. Check new releases across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more.

Marty Supreme

Plot: A biographical drama on the life of the legendary 1950s table tennis champion Marty Reisman. It revolves around his life as an arrogant, hustling ping-pong champion and his quest to reach the top.

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Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: April 24

24

Plot: Based on the American show of the same name, the Indian adaptation follows Jai Singh Rathod, head of the Anti-Terrorist Unit, who has only 24 hours to stop major threats. He also deals with personal challenges at the same time, prioritising what comes first for him-- personal relationship or work?

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Cast: Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Neil Bhoopalam, Mandira Bedi, Sapna Pabbi

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: April 24

Band Melam

Plot: The story follows two childhood friends, Giri and Raaji, who are torn apart by misfortune and misunderstanding. While she pursues education, he follows music with his village band. As they choose different paths, they eventually lead to an unexpected reunion.

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Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: April 24

Apex

Plot: The story follows an adventurous, experienced climber who sets out on a journey into the wilderness of Australia. However, soon the escape turns into a fight for survival when she is pursued by a dangerous adversary as she gets hunted down by a serial killer.

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Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana, Matt Whelan

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: April 24

Greenland 2: Migration

Plot: Set five years after the "Clarke" comet impact, the story follows the Garrity family. As they leave the safety of their bunker, the family must cross the dangerous wasteland of Europe to survive.

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Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis ,Tommie Earl Jenkins

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: April 24

Prathichaya

Plot: The story revolves around John Varghese, a tech entrepreneur who steps into politics to save his father's reputation. The plot follows the Chief Minister, K.N. Varghese, who gets pulled into a conspiracy involving a corporate syndicate, facing serious accusations, and a media trial.

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Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Neethu Krishna, Saikumar

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: April 24

Happy Raj

Plot: The story focuses on a young man whose personal life and romantic pursuits are consistently affected by the societal stigma attached to his father's identity. Here's what he does next to change his life.

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Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Abbas

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: April 24

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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