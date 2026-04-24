OTT releases this weekend: Marty Supreme, Prathichaya and more on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime

OTT releases this weekend: A new set of releases is here to entertain the audience this weekend, starting from April 24 2026. From Timothée Chalamet's Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme to the survival-thriller Apex, Greenland 2: Migration and more, check what your options are online this weekend. Several regional films and shows will also be streaming online, including Anil Kapoor's 24, Nivin Pauly's Prathichaya and Happy Raj. Check new releases across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more.
Plot: A biographical drama on the life of the legendary 1950s table tennis champion Marty Reisman. It revolves around his life as an arrogant, hustling ping-pong champion and his quest to reach the top.
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: Based on the American show of the same name, the Indian adaptation follows Jai Singh Rathod, head of the Anti-Terrorist Unit, who has only 24 hours to stop major threats. He also deals with personal challenges at the same time, prioritising what comes first for him-- personal relationship or work?
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Neil Bhoopalam, Mandira Bedi, Sapna Pabbi
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: The story follows two childhood friends, Giri and Raaji, who are torn apart by misfortune and misunderstanding. While she pursues education, he follows music with his village band. As they choose different paths, they eventually lead to an unexpected reunion.
Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar
OTT platform: Zee5
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: The story follows an adventurous, experienced climber who sets out on a journey into the wilderness of Australia. However, soon the escape turns into a fight for survival when she is pursued by a dangerous adversary as she gets hunted down by a serial killer.
Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana, Matt Whelan
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: Set five years after the "Clarke" comet impact, the story follows the Garrity family. As they leave the safety of their bunker, the family must cross the dangerous wasteland of Europe to survive.
Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis ,Tommie Earl Jenkins
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: The story revolves around John Varghese, a tech entrepreneur who steps into politics to save his father's reputation. The plot follows the Chief Minister, K.N. Varghese, who gets pulled into a conspiracy involving a corporate syndicate, facing serious accusations, and a media trial.
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Neethu Krishna, Saikumar
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: April 24
Plot: The story focuses on a young man whose personal life and romantic pursuits are consistently affected by the societal stigma attached to his father's identity. Here's what he does next to change his life.
Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Abbas
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT release date: April 24