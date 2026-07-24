OTT releases this weekend: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

Plot: Pallichattambi is a Malayalam-language period drama. Set in Kerala during the 50s, the story focuses on Pothan and his journey amid rising political and religious tensions in the community. The movie is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi dubbed versions.

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Prithviraj Sukumaran

OTT release date: July 24, 2026

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Con City

OTT releases this weekend: Several new releases, including films and shows, are here to keep the audience entertained over this weekend. Starting from July 24, several new releases, including Musafir Cafe, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya and more will be available on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Musafir Cafe

Plot: Musafir Cafe is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's hit Hindi novel of the same name. “Chander feels an undeniable connection with Sudha. Years later, he builds a new life in the hills with Preeti, but memories of the past linger,” read the official title card of the film.

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: July 24, 2026

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Plot: From the world of #TheBigBangTheory, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe revolves around the comic book store owner Stuart who accidentally enters a multiverse after damaging a device created by Sheldon and Leonard. Now Stuart must fix this multiverse mess with the help from old love Denise, Bert from Geology department and Barry Kripke of Caltech.

Cast: Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie

OTT platform: JioHotstar/ HBO Max

OTT release date: July 23, 2026

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Plot: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a seven-episode series based on the life of Gyaneshwar Tiwari, the headmaster at one of the city's most underperforming government schools. The story follows his struggle in the school as he deals with the teachers, students and an institution that is beyond repair.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Abhimanyu Singh, Prasanna Bisht

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT release date: July 24, 2026

Protector

Plot: “In PROTECTOR, former war hero Nikki's peaceful life is shattered when her daughter is kidnapped. Thrust into the criminal underworld while hunted by cops and the military, she must fight to rescue her child,” reads the official synopsis. It is available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English as well.

Cast: Milla Jovovich

OTT platform: Lionsgate Play

OTT release date: July 24, 2026

Pallichattambi Plot: Pallichattambi is a Malayalam-language period drama. Set in Kerala during the 1950s, the story follows Pothan and his journey amid the rising political and religious tensions in the community.

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Prithviraj Sukumaran

OTT release date: July 24, 2026

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Plot: Con City follows a group of con artists who pose as an ordinary middle-class family. Together, they quietly run a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka. Watch to find out what happens in their next heist. The movie is also available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi audio options

Cast: Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi

Release release date: July 24, 2026