OTT releases this weekend: New movies, web series to watch online — Family Man Season 3, Homebound, Bengal Files & more

OTT releases this weekend: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT platforms this weekend, including ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and JioCinema. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

The Family Man S3

Plot: The web series follows the life of a middle-class man named Srikant Tiwari, who secretly works for the fictional Threat Assessment and Surveillance Cell (TASC) of the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai. One of the biggest blockbuster OTT shows returns with its third season.

The high-stakes spy action-thriller explores moral dilemmas as Srikant navigates dangerous missions.

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag

OTT release date: November 21

OTT streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Homebound

Plot: Homebound follows two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who seek employment in police service. As they chase their dreams, desperation threatens their bond.

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor

OTT release date: November 21

OTT streaming platform: Netflix

Dining With The Kapoors

Plot: According to the makers, the show is filmed in a documentary-style format, offering an “unfiltered glimpse into the laughter, affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds of Bollywood’s first family.”

Cast: Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

OTT release date: November 21

OTT streaming platform: Netflix

The Bengal Files

Plot: The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in undivided Kolkata, known as ‘Direct Action Day’. It features a runtime of 204 minutes — one of the longest Indian films.

Cast: Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher

OTT release date: November 21

OTT streaming platform: ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

Ziddi Ishq

Plot: Set in Bengal, the web series follows Mehul, a young woman whose love for Shekhar Da turns into obsession after his sudden death. When his death is dismissed as suicide, she sets out to find the truth, leading to a chain of events tangled in secrets, betrayal, and revenge.

The story revolves around how love can blur the line between affection and obsession.

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Sumeet Vyas, Barkha Bisht, and Riya Sen

OTT release date: November 21

OTT streaming platform: JioHotstar

Train Dreams

Plot: This Netflix original English social drama film is based on the novel of the same name. It delves into the hardships of a day labourer, Robert Grainier, who works as a logger during the expansion of railways across America.

Netflix describes it as, “A logger leads a life of quiet grace as he experiences love and loss during an era of monumental change in early 20th-century America.”

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H Macy, Kerry Condon, Nathaniel Arcand

OTT release date: November 21