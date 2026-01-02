OTT releases this weekend: New Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and global titles to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

As the first weekend of the new year arrives, streaming platforms are setting the tone for 2026 with a packed line-up of fresh releases across languages and genres. From regional Indian dramas and socially driven films to international reality series and the finale of a global pop-culture phenomenon, this week’s OTT offerings cater to a wide range of viewing preferences. Whether you are in the mood for emotional storytelling, courtroom intensity or escapist entertainment, here is a curated list of shows and films to watch this weekend.

Advertisement

1. Love Beyond Wicket Language: Tamil

Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: January 1

This Tamil sports drama stars Vikranth and places cricket at the heart of a story about mentorship and redemption. The narrative follows a former cricket star who returns to the field, not as a player but as a mentor to a group of struggling students. As he attempts to safeguard his fading legacy, the series focuses on emotional growth, teamwork and second chances. Rather than relying solely on sporting highs, Love Beyond Wicket builds its appeal through character-driven storytelling.

2. Beauty Language: Telugu

Platform: Zee5

Release date: January 2

Beauty centres on Alekhya, a college student played by Nilakhi Patra, who elopes to Hyderabad with her boyfriend Arjun, portrayed by Ankith Koyya. Their attempt to start a new life unfolds alongside a parallel journey led by Alekhya’s father Narayana, played by Naresh, as he searches for his daughter in an unfamiliar city. The film explores generational conflict, rebellion and the emotional cost of personal choices, set against the backdrop of urban uncertainty.

Advertisement

3. Follow My Voice Language: Spanish

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: January 2

Starring Berta Casta and Jae Woo, this coming-of-age drama examines mental health and emotional isolation through a quietly reflective lens. The story follows a teenage girl whose prolonged isolation leads her to form a deep emotional connection with a radio host’s voice. As the bond develops, the series explores healing, vulnerability and the unexpected ways people find comfort and connection.

4. My Korean Boyfriend Language: Multiple

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 1

This docu-reality dating series follows five Brazilian women who travel to Seoul to meet their long-distance Korean partners for the first time. Once in Korea, the couples must navigate cultural differences, language barriers and the realities of living together beyond screens and video calls. The series blends romance with cultural exploration, offering a grounded look at whether digital relationships can survive real-world pressures.

Advertisement

5. Haq Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 2

Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano Begum case, Haq is a courtroom drama that explores justice, equality and personal responsibility. The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar as Shazia Bano, a woman abandoned by her husband and left to support herself and her children. When her estranged husband, Advocate Mohammad Abbas Khan, played by Emraan Hashmi, refuses to provide support after remarrying, Shazia takes legal action to claim her rights. The film blends personal struggle with broader social questions.

6. Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 1 (IST)

The final chapter of Stranger Things brings the long-running battle between Hawkins and the Upside Down to a close. Blending supernatural horror, emotional friendships and high-stakes action, the season five finale ties together years of storytelling. The conclusion marks the end of a cultural phenomenon that began with the disappearance of a young boy and grew into one of Netflix’s most influential series.