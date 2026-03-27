OTT releases this weekend: O Romeo, Mardaani 3, BTS documentary and more to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT releases this weekend: Starting March 27, this weekend will be a busy one for the cinephiles as some of the most-awaited Bollywood movies of the year will be available online. From Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan, several new shows and films can be enjoyed across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.

Take your pick from the list of OTT releases this weekend.

O'Romeo

Plot: O Romeo, set in the 1990s, is a movie based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi. It follows the story of Ustara, a stylish, razor-wielding hitman who works secretly for the police. He gets involved with Afsha, a widow seeking vengeance against a powerful gangster, leading to a violent, romantic and also tragic path.

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Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

OTT release date: March 27

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mardaani 3

Plot: The movie marks the return of IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she probes a dangerous beggar mafia after young girls go missing. She takes on the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in three months.

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Cast: Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad. Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap, Indraneel Bhattacharya

OTT release date: March 27

OTT platform: Netflix

Kaattaan

Plot: Vijay Sethupathi-led Tamil web-series revolves around a police station on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of cases. However, a shocking discovery of a severed head on a hill leads to one final investigation.

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Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Paaru, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Muthukumar

OTT release date: March 27

OTT platform: JioHotstar

BTS - The Return

Plot: BTS documentary will serve as a companion to the live performance and chronicle the long-awaited return of BTS and the making of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. It offers rare behind-the-scenes access as the group comes back together after wrapping up their mandatory military service and charts an unprecedented path forward together after a nearly four-year hiatus.

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Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook

OTT release date: March 27

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Malayalam OTT releases this week: Movie and web series to watch online

Masthishka Maranam

Plot: Masthishka Maranam is a Malayalam cyber-punk comedy set in the year 2046 in Neo Kochi. It revolves around a man struggling to come to terms with the loss of his daughter. To cope with it, he tries watching near-death experiences of other people. During one such attempt, he accidentally accesses an actress’s memory and ends up being a witness to a murder.

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Cast: Niranj Maniyanpilla, Rajisha Vijayan, Jagadish, Zhinz Shan, Divya Prabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Suresh Krishna, and Vishnu Agastya.

OTT release date: March 27

OTT platform: Netflix

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Plot: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. IMDb gave a 6-star rating to the movie and stated, “Explores the romance between two visually impaired characters, navigating both the joys and complexities of modern love.”

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Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Zain Khan Durrani

OTT release date: March 26

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video