OTT releases this weekend: Operation Safed Sagar, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Last House on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases this weekend: Starting from 7 August, new films and shows will be streaming online to entertain the audience over the weekend. This week's list includes a variety of releases, including Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on JioHotstar and more. Check out the list.
Plot: Operation Safed Sagar is based on the historic 1999 Kargil War air mission by the Indian Air Force. "As the Kargil War erupts between India and Pakistan, the Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force takes flight on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines," reads the official title card.
Cast: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 7
Plot: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie follows the cosmic adventure of Mario, Luigi, and friends as they travel across space to rescue celestial Princess Rosalina from Bowser and his ambitious son, Bowser Jr. It also introduces new worlds and characters like Yoshi and Fox McCloud.
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Brie Larson, Benny Safdie
OTT platform: JioHotstar
OTT release date: August 7
Plot: The Last House is a science fiction thriller film, focusing on a family who gets sealed inside their home by a mysterious force. The four members must survive on dwindling resources while facing an unknown threat outside. "A family mysteriously sealed inside their home must work together to survive dwindling resources and the ominous force keeping them trapped," the title card.
Cast: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 7
Plot: Our Sticky Love is based on the story of a prosecutor who loses her memory after a freak accident. As she tackles a powerful crime syndicate, she meets a former youth boxing champion turned small-town coach who pretends to be her boyfriend. The title card reads: "An ambitious prosecutor loses her memory and moves in with a boxing coach who claims to be her boyfriend. Can this sticky situation turn into real love?"
Cast: Jung Hae-in, Ha Young, Heo Sung-tae
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 7
Plot: "Set in the village of Srirampuram, Lenin tells the story of a man fighting to end years of violence linked to a dangerous village festival. Inspired by the Mahabharata, the film is full of emotion, action, and drama as he takes on a cycle of betrayal that has hurt his village for generations," hints the official synopsis.
Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Pramod Panju
OTT platform: Zee5
OTT release date: August 7
Plot: Adapted from the Kannada hit Su From So, the Marathi film is about the story of a young man named Keshav, who lies about being possessed by a spirit to seek petty revenge. His plan spirals into complete chaos in the village. Watch to find out what happens next.
Cast: Om Bhutkar, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar
OTT platform: ZEE5
OTT release date: August 7
Plot: The final season of the Spanish series follows power-hungry employee Dámaso as he continues his petty schemes and retaliates against management. On the other hand, Chemi rolls out wild new ideas, social media pushes, and fresh uniforms, while competitor Vanesa makes her final move to buy out the Torregrosa Funeral Home.
Cast: Carlos Areces, Diego Martín, Amaia Salamanca
OTT platform: Netflix
OTT release date: August 7
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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