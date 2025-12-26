OTT releases this weekend: Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and more to watch online

The holiday season is upon us. While several Christmas releases are already streaming online, here's what more one can watch on OTT throughout the weekend. From the much-awaited Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 to the box office sleeper hit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, several new movies and shows are streaming online, starting from 26 December. Which one is your pick?

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

Story: Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things brings back Vecna who abducts 12 children as a part of his plan to over the world. The Hawkins group race against time, trying to save the town one last time. While the show released worldwide on 25 December, Indian viewers can stream it online starting from 26 December.

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower

OTT platform: Netflix

Cashero

Story: Cashero revolves around Kang Sang Woong, an ordinary civil servant whose life takes a turn when he suddenly develops superpowers to grow stronger the more cash he physically holds. As his abilities is tied to money, he is forced to choose between helping people in need and protecting his own financial security.

Cast: Kim Hye Jun, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Kang Han Na, Lee Chae Min

OTT platform: Netflix

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Story: A powerful politician falls for a superstar but soon his passionate romance quickly turns into a dangerous game of obsession and pride, leading to heartbreak.

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa

OTT platform: ZEE5

Cover-Up

Story: Cover Up is a political-thriller documentary which delves into the world of investigative journalism, based on the career of legendary Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Seymour Hersh.

Cast: Seymour Hersh

OTT platform: Netflix