OTT releases this weekend: Tu Yaa Main, Thrash, Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa and more to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT releases this weekend: Starting April 10, this weekend will be a busy one for cinephiles as some of the best Bollywood and Hollywood movies of the year will be available online.

From Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main to Phoebe Dynevor's Thrash and Vinay Pathak's Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, several new shows and films can be enjoyed across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.

Take your pick from the list of OTT releases this weekend.

Tu Yaa Main

Plot: The film revolves around two social media influencers who fall in love during a getaway. But their romance takes a turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: Netflix

Thrash

Plot: The movie revolves around a nine-month pregnant woman, who gets trapped in her car during a devastating Category 5 hurricane in South Carolina. As the floodwaters rise, she faces a double nightmare — surviving the elements and a group of predatory sharks circling her submerged vehicle. Check out this high-stakes race against time and nature.

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, Whitney Peak

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: Netflix

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa

Plot: Directed by Rajat Kapoor, this "desi Knives Out" style whodunnit centres on an anniversary party at a secluded mansion in Himachal Pradesh. The titular Sohrab Handa is an abrasive, foul-mouthed businessman who is found dead with his throat slit during the celebration.

As a detective investigates, the polished exterior of the guests cracks, revealing a web of toxic friendships, hidden motives, and long-held secrets.

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Koel Purie, Sadia Siddiqui

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: Zee5

Main Woh Aur Fuji

Plot: Main Woh Aur Fuji, the Hindi title for the Marathi film Toh Ti Ani Fuji, follows a couple whose passionate but increasingly toxic relationship collapses under the weight of conflicting ambitions. Seven years after their painful breakup, they have a chance encounter in Japan against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Omprakash Shinde, Kabir Jueelee Deven

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: SonyLIV

O' Romeo

Plot: O Romeo, set in the 1990s, is a movie based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi. It follows the story of Ustara, a stylish, razor-wielding hitman who works secretly for the police. He gets involved with Afsha, a widow seeking vengeance against a powerful gangster, leading to a violent, romantic and also tragic path.

The movie has been available for rent on Prime Video since March 27.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Thaai Kizhavi

Plot: Set against a rural backdrop, the story follows a strong-willed elderly woman as she navigates both personal struggles and societal challenges. Blending light-hearted moments with emotional depth, the narrative is said to be engaging and relatable.

Cast: Radikaa Sarathkumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Malcolm in the Middle - Life’s Still Unfair

Plot: Bringing back the chaotic family 20 years later, this time, adult Malcolm, now a father, returns to his dysfunctional roots on his parents' 40th anniversary.

Cast: Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Emy Coligado, Anthony Timpano,

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Kaakkee Circus

Plot: This Tamil web series centres on a book-loving jailer and an overenthusiastic constable as they embark on a quest to find a temple donation box stolen from the sub-jail.

Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Munishkanth

OTT release date: April 10

OTT platform: Zee5

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Outcome

Plot: “Outcome is a dark comedy that centres on Reef Hawk (Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’s sure to shatter his image and end his career,” as per the official plot.

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, Hill

OTT release date: April 10