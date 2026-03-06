OTT releases this weekend: War Machine, Gandhi Talks, Subedaar and more new movies, web series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5

OTT releases this weekend: A series of new films and shows are all set to stream online, starting from 6 March. From K-drama Boyfriend on Demand to the silent film Gandhi Talks, several new releases across languages will be available on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. Check it the plot, trailer and cast details.

Hello Bachhon

Plot: Based on the true story of the founder of Physics Wallah, Alakh Pandey, Hello Bachhon follows a physics teacher who sets out to make quality education accessible to all students through online learning.

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: Netflix

Ted Season 2

Plot: Ted Season 2 is set in 1994, continuing with Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. John is determined to find a girlfriend before graduation while dealing with the everyday chaos of adolescence, with Ted constantly adding his trouble and drama.

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, Giorgia Whigham

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: JioHotstar/ Peacock

Still Shining

Plot: After falling in love as teens, the two part ways — only to reunite 10 years later as they confront their heartbreak, growth and new challenges in life.

Cast: Park Jin-young, Kim Min-ju, Shin Jae-ha

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: Netflix

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Plot: Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a Gujarati devotional drama about a poverty-stricken, guilt-ridden rickshaw driver who gets trapped in a remote, electrified farmhouse. He sees visions of Lord Krishna, transforming his desperate escape attempt into a spiritual journey towards self-discovery and redemption.

Cast: Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Akash Pandya, Maulik Chauhan

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Plot: Gopal’s five-decade-long marriage is shaken when his wife, Anusuya, reveals a secret she has kept hidden for years. The truth unleashes chaos and resurfaces buried emotions, pushing the couple to confront love, resentment, and forgiveness, even as Gopal seeks a divorce.

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, Manasi Parekh, Nauheed Cyrusi, Devyani Ratanpal

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: ZEE5

War Machine

Plot: During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, a gruelling team exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unexpected threat.

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: Netflix

Gandhi Talks

Plot: Unemployed lover Mahadev struggles to find a job after multiple attempts. His life changes after meeting a wealthy businessman, whose business empire nears collapse and a local thief. Their lives intertwine amid chaos for redemption.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: ZEE5

Boyfriend On Demand

Plot: Seo Mi-rae is worn out by work and love is the last thing on her mind. But a virtual dating service sparks something in her. May be it's her real shot at love.

Cast: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Seo In-guk

OTT release date: 6 March

OTT platform: Netflix

Subedaar

Plot: Subedaar follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya who struggles to adjust to civilian life, deals with a strained relationship with his daughter, and faces the many dysfunctions within society. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, he now finds himself battling enemies within his own surroundings to protect his home and family.

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik

OTT release date: 5 March

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Young Sherlock

Plot: Set in the 1870s, the story follows the iconic detective at 19. The young detective gets dragged into a murder case. He begins investigating to clear his name, only to find out a larger conspiracy that shapes his future and introduces him to James Moriarty.

Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn

OTT release date: 4 March

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

