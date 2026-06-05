OTT releases this weekend: Watch Dhurandhar 2, Gullak Season 5, Brown and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases this weekend: Friday is here with new shows and films streaming online. Wondering which one to watch over the weekend? From Ranveer Singh's ₹1,800 crore film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to Karisma Kapoor's Brown, Gullak Season 5, The Pyramid Scheme and more, check out a variety of releases to watch across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV and more.
Plot: Dhurandhar 2 continues the quest of Jakirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari who becomes Sher-e-Baloch after Rehman Dakait's death. The film explores Jaskirat's past and the tragic incidents, revealing his backstory. This time, Hamza must navigate his way to seek revenge for the 26/11 terror attacks, dismantle the syndicate, and confront bigger threats amid the shifting dynamics in Lyari.
Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: Gullak Season 5 brings back the Mishra family as they explore the pressures of the middle-class family. This season revolves around more responsibilities and will be confronted by new digital realities.
Cast: Jameel Khan, Anant V Joshi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Plot: An adaptation of a neo-noir psychological crime thriller novel named City of Death, Brown focuses on a smart yet struggling alcoholic detective from the Kolkata Police Force. As she probes a chilling murder, she gets entangles with her personal demons. As she continues to search for the serial killer and uncover secrets, she must confront her own flaws and past.
Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: Patriot is about intelligence operatives and whistleblowers who are tasked with an investigation to uncover an illegal cyber-surveillance program that is tied to a big political conspiracy. The film explores anti-mass surveillance, data protection, and government overreach.
Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: Jackie, the CEO and President of the Air Cruz, is strict about the anti-fraternization policy. However, things take a turn when she herself falls for a newcomer in the organisation. Now, they must hide their romance to save themselves.
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: The series is about an impatient young man, whose seeks success and quick money. In his pursuit, he gets entangled in the web of a collapsing marketing scheme.
“The Pyramid Scheme follows the story of Goldy, an ambitious but impatient young man, whose quest to get rich through a pyramid marketing business spirals into a rollercoaster of chaos - risking not just his future, but also the love and trust of his close-knit joint family,” reads the official synopsis.
Cast: Paramvir Cheema, Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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