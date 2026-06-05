OTT releases this weekend: Watch Dhurandhar 2, Gullak Season 5, Brown and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases this weekend: Friday is here with new shows and films streaming online. Wondering which one to watch over the weekend? From Ranveer Singh's ₹1,800 crore film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to Karisma Kapoor's Brown, Gullak Season 5, The Pyramid Scheme and more, check out a variety of releases to watch across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV and more.
Plot: Dhurandhar 2 continues the quest of Jakirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari who becomes Sher-e-Baloch after Rehman Dakait's death. The film explores Jaskirat's past and the tragic incidents, revealing his backstory. This time, Hamza must navigate his way to seek revenge for the 26/11 terror attacks, dismantle the syndicate, and confront bigger threats amid the shifting dynamics in Lyari.
Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: Gullak Season 5 brings back the Mishra family as they explore the pressures of the middle-class family. This season revolves around more responsibilities and will be confronted by new digital realities.
Cast: Jameel Khan, Anant V Joshi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Plot: An adaptation of a neo-noir psychological crime thriller novel named City of Death, Brown focuses on a smart yet struggling alcoholic detective from the Kolkata Police Force. As she probes a chilling murder, she gets entangles with her personal demons. As she continues to search for the serial killer and uncover secrets, she must confront her own flaws and past.
Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: Patriot is about intelligence operatives and whistleblowers who are tasked with an investigation to uncover an illegal cyber-surveillance program that is tied to a big political conspiracy. The film explores anti-mass surveillance, data protection, and government overreach.
Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Zee5
Plot: Jackie, the CEO and President of the Air Cruz, is strict about the anti-fraternization policy. However, things take a turn when she herself falls for a newcomer in the organisation. Now, they must hide their romance to save themselves.
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: The series is about an impatient young man, whose seeks success and quick money. In his pursuit, he gets entangled in the web of a collapsing marketing scheme.
“The Pyramid Scheme follows the story of Goldy, an ambitious but impatient young man, whose quest to get rich through a pyramid marketing business spirals into a rollercoaster of chaos - risking not just his future, but also the love and trust of his close-knit joint family,” reads the official synopsis.
Cast: Paramvir Cheema, Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry
OTT release date: June 5
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video