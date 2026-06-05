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OTT releases this weekend: Watch Dhurandhar 2, Gullak Season 5, Brown and more on Netflix, JioHotstar

OTT releases this weekend: From Dhurandhar 2 to Gullak Season 5, Brown and more, check out what to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and more. All of these were released online on June 5.

Sneha Biswas
Published5 Jun 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Dhurandhar 2, Brown and more shows and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and more.
Dhurandhar 2, Brown and more shows and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and more.

OTT releases this weekend: Friday is here with new shows and films streaming online. Wondering which one to watch over the weekend? From Ranveer Singh's 1,800 crore film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to Karisma Kapoor's Brown, Gullak Season 5, The Pyramid Scheme and more, check out a variety of releases to watch across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV and more.

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OTT releases to watch this weekend

Dhurandhar 2

Plot: Dhurandhar 2 continues the quest of Jakirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari who becomes Sher-e-Baloch after Rehman Dakait's death. The film explores Jaskirat's past and the tragic incidents, revealing his backstory. This time, Hamza must navigate his way to seek revenge for the 26/11 terror attacks, dismantle the syndicate, and confront bigger threats amid the shifting dynamics in Lyari.

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Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 lands on JioHotstar, netizens frustrated over ads

Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Gullak Season 5

Plot: Gullak Season 5 brings back the Mishra family as they explore the pressures of the middle-class family. This season revolves around more responsibilities and will be confronted by new digital realities.

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Cast: Jameel Khan, Anant V Joshi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Brown

Plot: An adaptation of a neo-noir psychological crime thriller novel named City of Death, Brown focuses on a smart yet struggling alcoholic detective from the Kolkata Police Force. As she probes a chilling murder, she gets entangles with her personal demons. As she continues to search for the serial killer and uncover secrets, she must confront her own flaws and past.

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Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Zee5

Patriot

Plot: Patriot is about intelligence operatives and whistleblowers who are tasked with an investigation to uncover an illegal cyber-surveillance program that is tied to a big political conspiracy. The film explores anti-mass surveillance, data protection, and government overreach.

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Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathy

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Zee5

Office Romance

Plot: Jackie, the CEO and President of the Air Cruz, is strict about the anti-fraternization policy. However, things take a turn when she herself falls for a newcomer in the organisation. Now, they must hide their romance to save themselves.

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Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Netflix

The Pyramid Scheme

Plot: The series is about an impatient young man, whose seeks success and quick money. In his pursuit, he gets entangled in the web of a collapsing marketing scheme.

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“The Pyramid Scheme follows the story of Goldy, an ambitious but impatient young man, whose quest to get rich through a pyramid marketing business spirals into a rollercoaster of chaos - risking not just his future, but also the love and trust of his close-knit joint family,” reads the official synopsis.

Cast: Paramvir Cheema, Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry

OTT release date: June 5

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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