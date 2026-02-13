OTT releases to watch this Valentine's weekend: Kohrra 2, The Conjuring finale and more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: Can't decide what to watch this this Valentine's Day weekend? OTT platforms are rolling out a varied slate of new titles—ranging from gritty crime dramas and reality-show chaos to family-friendly entertainers and full-blown horror. This week’s line-up taps into familiar NDTV Movies favourites: layered investigations, star-led regional cinema, buzzy reality TV and franchise finales that fans have been waiting for. Here’s what’s new and why these releases are worth your screen time this weekend.
The Punjab-set crime thriller returns with a darker, more personal case. Season two centres on the murder of a woman found dead in her brother’s barn, with suspicion pointing inward at family relationships. Two police officers navigate lies, grief and buried secrets, making this a compelling pick for fans of slow-burn investigations.
Led by Chiranjeevi, this Telugu action-comedy blends humour with emotion. The film follows a security officer forced to protect his estranged family while confronting unresolved conflicts, making it a relaxed, family-viewing option.
Set in Ohio, the latest season brings a fresh batch of singles into the pods, once again testing whether emotional connection can trump physical attraction. Expect intense conversations, relationship curveballs and plenty of social-media chatter.
This Malayalam thriller revolves around the disappearance of a newborn from a hospital. As suspicion tightens around a hospital attendant, the film leans into moral dilemmas and procedural tension—ideal for viewers who prefer grounded, serious thrillers.
The Conjuring universe reaches its final chapter as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren face one last case. With familiar scares and franchise callbacks, this is a must-watch for horror loyalists.
Two police officers fail to report a suspicious incident during a night patrol—a decision that costs them their jobs. What follows is a tense, emotionally driven attempt to uncover the truth and reclaim their credibility.
A lighter addition to the weekend slate, this film leans into music, ambition and personal struggle, offering a break from darker themes for viewers seeking something more upbeat.
