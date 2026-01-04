OTT Releases To Watch in January 2026: From Bridgerton Season 4 to The Night Manager S2

OTT releases to watch in January 2026: January 2026 opens with a packed streaming slate, ranging from returning global favourites to new Indian originals and courtroom dramas. Whether you are in the mood for romance, thrillers or reality television, OTT platforms have lined up a steady flow of titles through the month. Here is a curated look at what to watch and when.

De De Pyaar De 2 Platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 January

Ajay Devgn returns as Ashish alongside Rakul Preet Singh’s Ayesha in this sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy. The film revisits the couple’s unconventional relationship as they navigate fresh challenges, including family resistance and an unexpected new suitor played by Meezaan Jafri.

Freedom at Midnight Platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 9 January

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, this historical thriller examines the political negotiations, ideological fault lines and human cost that accompanied the birth of India and Pakistan. The series blends history with suspense to explore a defining moment in the subcontinent’s past.

Haq Platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 January

After a steady theatrical run, Haq makes its OTT debut. Yami Gautam plays Shazia Bano, a woman who takes her estranged lawyer husband, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi, to court after he abandons her and their children. The film centres on legal battles, faith and women’s rights.

The Night Manager Season 2 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 11 January

The British spy thriller returns with a second season, following Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) as he digs deeper into the world of arms trafficking. The new episodes promise higher stakes, expanded international intrigue and sharper espionage drama.

Bridgerton Season 4 Platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 January

Season four of the Regency-era hit shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton. The story follows his romance with Sophie Baek, a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball, blending class divides, romance and signature Bridgerton spectacle.

MasterChef India Season 9 Platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 5 January

The cooking competition returns with a new batch of home cooks. Judges Kunal Kapur, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar once again mentor contestants through pressure tests and inventive culinary challenges.

Land of Sin Platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 January

This Swedish noir series revolves around the murder of a teenager on the Bjäre peninsula. Two investigators with contrasting methods are forced to work together as they unravel family rivalries and buried secrets in a close-knit community.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 January

Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series stars Emraan Hashmi as a customs officer battling international smuggling syndicates. Set largely across airports and transit hubs, the show focuses on high-value contraband and the networks behind it.