OTT Releases To Watch in January 2026: From Bridgerton Season 4 to The Night Manager S2

January 2026 brings a packed lineup of OTT releases across platforms, ranging from returning global hits like Bridgerton Season 4 and The Night Manager Season 2 to Indian titles such as Haq, De De Pyaar De 2 and Neeraj Pandey’s crime series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated4 Jan 2026, 09:30 PM IST
OTT releases to watch in January 2026
OTT releases to watch in January 2026: January 2026 opens with a packed streaming slate, ranging from returning global favourites to new Indian originals and courtroom dramas. Whether you are in the mood for romance, thrillers or reality television, OTT platforms have lined up a steady flow of titles through the month. Here is a curated look at what to watch and when.

De De Pyaar De 2

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release date: 9 January

Ajay Devgn returns as Ashish alongside Rakul Preet Singh’s Ayesha in this sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy. The film revisits the couple’s unconventional relationship as they navigate fresh challenges, including family resistance and an unexpected new suitor played by Meezaan Jafri.

Freedom at Midnight

  • Platform: SonyLiv
  • Release date: 9 January

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, this historical thriller examines the political negotiations, ideological fault lines and human cost that accompanied the birth of India and Pakistan. The series blends history with suspense to explore a defining moment in the subcontinent’s past.

Haq

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release date: 2 January

After a steady theatrical run, Haq makes its OTT debut. Yami Gautam plays Shazia Bano, a woman who takes her estranged lawyer husband, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi, to court after he abandons her and their children. The film centres on legal battles, faith and women’s rights.

The Night Manager Season 2

  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Release date: 11 January

The British spy thriller returns with a second season, following Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) as he digs deeper into the world of arms trafficking. The new episodes promise higher stakes, expanded international intrigue and sharper espionage drama.

Bridgerton Season 4

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release date: 29 January

Season four of the Regency-era hit shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton. The story follows his romance with Sophie Baek, a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball, blending class divides, romance and signature Bridgerton spectacle.

MasterChef India Season 9

  • Platform: SonyLiv
  • Release date: 5 January

The cooking competition returns with a new batch of home cooks. Judges Kunal Kapur, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar once again mentor contestants through pressure tests and inventive culinary challenges.

Land of Sin

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release date: 2 January

This Swedish noir series revolves around the murder of a teenager on the Bjäre peninsula. Two investigators with contrasting methods are forced to work together as they unravel family rivalries and buried secrets in a close-knit community.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release date: 14 January

Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series stars Emraan Hashmi as a customs officer battling international smuggling syndicates. Set largely across airports and transit hubs, the show focuses on high-value contraband and the networks behind it.

From big-ticket sequels to international thrillers and Indian originals, January’s OTT calendar offers enough variety to keep binge-watchers busy well into the new year.

