OTT releases to watch on Christmas: Nobody 2, Middle Class, Goodbye June & more

If Christmas Day is for staying in, OTT platforms have lined up a mix of new films and series that drop exactly on 25 December, spanning action, regional drama and psychological thrillers. With several titles releasing mid-week, viewers can pick from mass-market entertainers, dark genre fare or slower, character-driven stories—making December 25 a strong day for at-home binge watching rather than just a one-off movie night.

Nobody 2 Streaming on: JioHotstar

Release date: 22 December

Bob Odenkirk returns as unlikely action hero Hutch Mansell in this sequel to Nobody. What begins as a low-key family vacation quickly spirals into chaos after a minor confrontation escalates into a violent chain of events. Set partly in the dilapidated amusement-town of Plummerville, the film introduces a crooked sheriff, a dubious theme park owner and a ruthless crime boss played by Sharon Stone.

The Last Show Streaming on: ETV Win

Streaming now

Part of ETV Win’s Katha Sudha anthology, The Last Show is a Telugu short film directed by Pradeep Maddali. Starring Charan Lakkaraju and Dheera Pisati, the romantic drama explores relationships, unspoken emotions and moments of quiet reflection, leaning into intimacy rather than spectacle.

Middle Class Streaming on: ZEE5

Release date: 24 December

Headlined by Munishkanth, this Tamil-language comedy drama focuses on the humour and emotional contradictions of middle-class life. Notably, the makers have chosen to retain the film exclusively in Tamil, resisting the usual multilingual OTT release strategy.

Andhra King Taluka Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: 25 December

Starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Mahesh Babu, Andhra King Taluka arrives on Netflix in multiple languages. With Upendra and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles, the film is positioned as a mass-appeal regional drama with a wider pan-Indian reach.

Sicily Express Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: 22 December

Created by Italian comic duo Ficarra & Picone, this holiday-themed miniseries follows two hapless Sicilian men working in Milan who discover a magical dumpster that instantly transports them back home. The show blends fantasy, family drama and social satire, using its absurd premise to comment on migration, identity and regional divides.

Goodbye June Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: 24 December

Kate Winslet makes her feature directorial debut with this ensemble family drama centred on four siblings forced to reunite after their mother’s sudden health crisis. Starring Helen Mirren alongside Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn and Timothy Spall, the film balances sharp humour with emotional reckoning.

Made in Korea Streaming on: JioHotstar

Release date: 24 December

Set in 1970s South Korea, the series stars Hyun Bin as an ambitious intelligence officer secretly running smuggling operations, while Jung Woo-sung plays a relentless prosecutor determined to expose him. The show blends political intrigue, crime and historical drama against a backdrop of authoritarian power and corruption.

Ronkini Bhavan Streaming on: ZEE5

Release date: 25 December

This Bengali psychological thriller centres on a newlywed woman who moves into her husband’s ancestral mansion, only to uncover a chilling history of vanished brides and whispered curses. As eerie rituals and unexplained deaths mount, she races to uncover the truth before becoming the house’s next victim.