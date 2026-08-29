OTT releases to watch this weekend: Alpha, Bandar, Michael and more on Netflix, Prime Video.

The final week of August is bringing a crowded slate of OTT releases, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, Anurag Kashyap's Bandar and the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. The line-up also includes family comedy, crime dramas, romance and a special deep dive into one of gaming's most anticipated releases.

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Check out the list of upcoming OTT releases

1. Alpha Where to watch: Netflix | Release date: 28 August

Yash Raj Films' Alpha brings the Spy Universe into a new phase as its first female-led action film. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari headline the thriller, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also playing key roles. The film follows an elite assassin whose hunt for those responsible for the military experiments she endured as a child forces her to confront a past she did not know.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made the The Railway Men, Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra. Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan wrote the screenplay, while Ishita Moitra wrote the dialogues. The film was released in cinemas on 3 July before moving to streaming.

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2. Bandar Where to watch: ZEE5 | Release date: 28 August

Anurag Kashyap directs Bobby Deol in this crime thriller about a fading television star whose life is thrown into turmoil after he is accused of rape. The film examines what happens when a serious allegation, public judgement and the legal process begin moving at different speeds.

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Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi and Indrajith Sukumaran form part of the principal cast, with Jitendra Joshi, Raj B. Shetty, Riddhi Sen and others appearing in supporting roles. Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, Gaurie Pandit and Shivie Pandit. It is one of the more serious offerings in this week’s line-up.

3. Chumbak Where to watch: Netflix | Release date: 28 August

If the action and crime dramas feel too heavy, Chumbak offers a very different proposition. The family comedy is set in Chumbak Colony, where five quirky neighbouring families turn everyday conflicts and celebrations into increasingly chaotic adventures.

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The series has been created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, and features a large ensemble led by Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani and Manasi Parekh. Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah are also a part of the project. Netflix describes it as a multi-generational comedy built around the idea that neighbours can become an extension of family.

4. All the Truth in My Lies Where to watch: Netflix | Release date: 28 August

Based on a novel by Spanish author Elísabet Benavent, All the Truth in My Lies turns a bachelorette road trip into a pressure cooker of secrets, old feelings and fractured friendships. The five-episode limited series follows Coco and Marín, close friends and housemates who join their group for a campervan trip celebrating Blanca’s upcoming wedding.

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Daniel Ibáñez, Itziar Manero, Ricardo Gómez, Lucía de la Fuente, Clara Sans and Brays Efe lead the cast. María Togores directs alongside Marina Pérez, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Montaña Marchena. Benavent is among the executive producers, with César Benítez producing the series.

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5. Barreda Where to watch: Prime Video | Release date: 28 August

Directed by Argentine filmmaker Daniela Goggi, it fictionalises one of Argentina’s most notorious crimes: the 1992 killings of a woman and her three daughters by Ricardo Barreda, who later became the centre of a sensational media storm.

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Luis Machín, Carla Peterson and Mercedes Morán lead the cast, with Maite Lanata also featuring. The film is based on a screenplay by Juan Cavoti, Daniela Goggi and journalist Josefina Licitra. Rather than treating the case as a conventional true-crime spectacle, Barreda revisits the public narrative surrounding the killings and the women at its centre.

6. Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look Where to watch: Netflix and official Rockstar Games channels | Released on 27 August

This is not a film or series in the traditional sense, but it is among the biggest streaming events of the week. Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look gives audiences a closer look at Rockstar Games’ next instalment in the blockbuster franchise ahead of the game’s 19 November release.

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The extended presentation premiered first on Netflix before becoming available through Rockstar Games’ official channels. It focuses on the world of GTA VI and its next evolution, with the game set to feature protagonists Jason and Lucia. For Netflix, the showcase is also an unusual crossover between streaming entertainment and the gaming industry.

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7. Michael Where to watch: JioHotstar | Release date: 29 August

The Michael Jackson biopic arrives on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub on what would have been the singer’s birthday. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, takes on the central role in the film, which traces the performer’s journey from his childhood years with the Jackson 5 to his emergence as one of the biggest global stars in music.

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Antoine Fuqua directs Michael from a screenplay by John Logan. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate and Juliano Krue Valdi. Jaafar Jackson’s casting has been one of the film’s biggest talking points, given both his family connection to the singer and the challenge of recreating one of pop culture’s most recognisable performers.

8. Babita Singh Reporting Where to watch: Prime Video | Release date: 28 August

Nimisha Sajayan leads this crime drama as Babita, or Baby, a police officer whose attempt to secure leave for a family occasion takes an unexpected turn. After returning to Rewa, she reunites with a childhood friend, only for him to be murdered that night. With little support from those around her, she begins investigating the case herself.

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The film also stars Barun Sobti and Anshuman Pushkar. It is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani. Creator Sudip Sharma has said the project aims to move beyond a straightforward whodunnit by placing Babita’s personal journey alongside the murder investigation.

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9. The Last Sunrise Where to watch: Prime Video | Released on 26 August

The Last Sunrise is a romantic drama adapted from Anna Todd’s novel. Maia Reficco plays Ry, a young woman who travels to Mallorca with her mother and finds herself drawn to Julián, a local played by Fernando Lindez. But her worsening medical condition and long-buried family secrets complicate what begins as a summer escape.

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Carlson Young directs the film, which also stars Eva Longoria. Todd is among the producers alongside Jennifer Gibgot, Lena Roklin, Andrew Panay and Brian Pitt. The Mediterranean setting and the romance between its two young leads place it at the softer end of a week otherwise dominated by action, crime and biographical drama.

From a major YRF Spy Universe release and a hard-edged Anurag Kashyap thriller to a Michael Jackson biopic and Netflix’s unusual GTA VI showcase, this week’s OTT slate is unusually broad.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.