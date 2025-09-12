OTT releases to watch this weekend: Blockbuster Saiyaara, Coolie, Tamannaah Bhatia's Do You Wanna Partner, Meesha, more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: There are several movie and web series options for cinephiles to explore including blockbuster Saiyaara, Rajnikanth's Coolie, Tamannaah Bhatia's Tamannaah Bhatia's Do You Wanna Partner, Meesha and many more. Here's a compiled list of latest shows and movies to watch on OTT platforms Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and others.

Saiyaara OTT release date: September 12

OTT platform: Netflix

Story: Saiyaara follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, who struggles to make a mark in the industry. He meets Vaani Batra, a shy writer, who is recovering from the scars of her past relationship.

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Do You Wanna Partner OTT release date: September 12

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the web series produced by Karan Johar explores several themes such as female entrepreneurship, friendship and resourcefulness. The captivating storyline centres on two best friends who wish to stand out in a male-dominated industry with their craft beer startup.

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala and Rannvijay Singha.

Coolie OTT release date: September 10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Rajinikanth's high-octane action drama follows the story of Deva, a retired coolie. He sets out to investigate his friend’s mysterious death and in the process comes across a dangerous crime syndicate run by Simon.

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram

Rambo in Love OTT release date: 12th September

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Plot: The web series with a riveting narrative centres around a struggling and bankrupt entrepreneur who needs funds to save his business. Find out what happens next when his new investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend.

Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Payal Chengappa, Bhargav Writes, Kavya Kashetti, Achuth Nandha JV, Pavan Yatagani, Ananya Jinka, Devika Evina, Vasu Inturi, Roopa Lakshmi, Keshav Deepak, Appaji Ambarisha, Sujatha and Sidhu Diwakar

Meesha OTT release date: September 12

OTT platform: Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium

The gripping narrative follows six friends who come together for a casual dinner. The Malayalam movie, also available in Tamil explores betrayal, suspense, human relationships, identity and struggles as each friend harbours hidden motives and dangerous secrets that threaten their long-standing bonds.

Cast: Kathir, Hakim Shajahan, Shine Tom Chacko, Sudhy Kopa, Srikanth Murali, Unni Lal and Jeo Baby.

Su From So OTT release date: September 10

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The caption to the trailer states, “In a peaceful village full of joy, laughter, and vibrant life, everything seems perfect—until one day, the devil arrives. What follows is a hilarious chain of events that flips the entire village upside down!” Originally in Kannada, it is also available in Malayalam.

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash K Thuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje and Mime Ramdas

Detective Ujjwalan OTT release date: September 11

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play and Netflix

Plot: Filmed across various locations in Palakkad district, the Mollywood movie is set in the village of Plaachikkaavu, the comedy-mystery centres on a local detective named Ujjwalan who tries to outsmart a mysterious figure in a deadly battle of wits. Things take a dramatic turn for the detective novel enthusiast when a chilling string of serial killings shakes the town. Originally in Malayalam, it is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.