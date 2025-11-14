OTT releases to watch this weekend: Delhi Crime 3, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World: Rebirth & more

Top OTT releases to watch this weekend: An exciting slate of new titles is arriving on streaming platforms, offering plenty of fresh content for viewers looking to binge through the weekend.

Come See Me In The Good Light

OTT platform: Apple TV+

OTT release date: 14 November Story: Come See Me In The Good Light is an intimate documentary directed by Ryan White. It follows activist-poet Andrea Gibson and partner Megan Falley as they navigate Gibson’s stage-four ovarian cancer diagnosis. The film explores their relationship, the emotional toll of illness, and their shared journey through treatment, love and resilience.

Delhi Crime Season 3

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 13 November Story: Shefali Shah returns as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the new season of the acclaimed crime drama, which revolves around an abandoned infant and an international human-trafficking case.

Jolly LLB 3

OTT platform: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

OTT release date: 14 November Story: The third instalment of Subhash Kapoor’s hit legal-comedy franchise brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi head-to-head, with Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao reprising important roles. The film continues its trademark blend of satire, courtroom drama and humour.

Dude

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 14 November Story: Directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in a coming-of-age romantic drama centred on Agan and his cousin Kural. After rejecting her proposal years earlier, Agan realises his true feelings only to find Kural now pregnant with someone else’s child. Worried about her father’s reaction due to caste differences, she seeks Agan’s support. He then enters into a fake marriage with her to help the couple elope — setting the stage for a complex emotional journey.

Madam Sarpanch

OTT platform: Ultra Play Hindi

OTT release date: 12 November Story: Madam Sarpanch follows Awali, a homemaker whose life shifts dramatically when her husband, a seasoned village Sarpanch, persuades her to contest the local elections. What begins as an obligation soon turns into a journey of empowerment as she learns to lead, resolve conflicts and earn her community’s respect.

Telusu Kada

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 14 November Story: Neeraja Kona’s directorial debut revolves around Varun, a chef attempting to move on from an old relationship. He marries Anjali through an arranged match, but their lives are shaken when she discovers she cannot conceive.

During IVF consultations, Anjali meets Dr Raaga — who is later revealed to be Varun’s ex. Raaga volunteers to be their surrogate, and when she moves into the couple’s home, the film explores how their intertwined pasts complicate their present.

The Crystal Cuckoo

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: 14 November Story: Based on Javier Castillo’s bestselling novel, The Crystal Cuckoo is a Spanish thriller that follows Clara, a young doctor determined to uncover the identity of her heart donor. Her search leads her to a secluded mountain town with a history of disturbing tragedies, unravelling secrets that blur the lines between truth and obsession.