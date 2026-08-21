OTT releases to watch this weekend: Jana Nayagan, Welcome To The Jungle, Toy Story 5 and more on Neftlix, JioHotstar

OTT releases to watch this weekend: Starting from 21 August, several new big titles released across OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more. From CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan to Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, check what to watch over this weekend.
Plot: Jana Nayagan is based on an honest ex-cop turned convict who takes guardianship of the traumatised daughter of a deceased friend. While he helps her to overcome her fears and join the Indian Army, he simultaneously confronts a ruthless authoritarian who runs an international arms cartel.
Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain
OTT release date: 21 August
OTT platform: ZEE5
Plot: “When a bride refuses to leave her family home after marriage, her husband must find out if he can adjust to life under his in-laws' roof,” as per the title card of the film.
Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu
OTT release date: 21 August
OTT platform: Netflix
Plot: In the lawless town of Saribgunj, Raju, Swapan and Goldie stumble into the criminal underworld while disposing of dead bodies for money. What begins as an escape form their troubled lives soon pulls them into gang wars, murder and betrayal. As gangster Abbas manipulates them, officer Indranath investigates and Laila seeks revenge against Mejda, the boys must outsmart everyone to survive. When Borda unexpectedly returns, Saribgunj erupts into a final deadly showdown.
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Vishal Jethwa, Amey Wagh, Ajitesh Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta
OTT release date: 21 August
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Chennai Love Story follows Nivedita, who suffers from depression and alcoholism after getting abandoned by her fiancé Ajay on their wedding day. She moves to Chennai and meets Steven Shankar, an aspiring filmmaker. Steven helps her heal, and they eventually fall in love.
Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya
OTT release date: 21 August
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Plot: Toys vs tech! This time the toys go head-to-head with modern technology. Bonnie, now eight years old, becomes obsessed with an interactive, frog-faced tablet named Lilypad. It leaves Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang sidelined by the digitalisation.
Cast: Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Breta Lee, Scarlett Spears
OTT release date: 21 August
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: Welcome to the Jungle follows a corrupt businessman who sets up a fake, massive ₹2,000 crore movie shoot in a remote jungle to launder money. However, things take a turn when actual criminals attack the area.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal
OTT release date: 21 August
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Plot: Unmadham follows the story of a frustrated police constable who aspires to be a screenwriter. After a transfer, he reopens a "cursed" cold case about a woman's death.
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishak Nair
OTT release date: 21 August
OTT platform: SonyLIV