OTT releases to watch this weekend: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, The Witcher Season 4, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and more

As the weekend arrives, streaming platforms are dropping a fresh slate of releases spanning fantasy, action, drama, and horror. From Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and The Witcher Season 4 to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Idli Kadai, there’s something for every mood.

Here’s a look at what’s new to stream this week across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Release date: October 31, 2025

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Period Drama

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari

Rishab Shetty returns in the much-anticipated prequel to Kantara. The story follows Berme, a tribal leader from the Kantara community, whose confrontation with the Bangra kingdom’s ruler sets off a chain of events tied to greed and divine retribution. The spiritual guardians Panjurli and Guliga rise again in this tale of faith and resistance.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Release date: October 31, 2025

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Tovino Thomas

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, this Malayalam fantasy-action drama follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who moves to Bengaluru to start over. Her peaceful life unravels after she uses her hidden supernatural powers to stop an organ-trafficking ring. What follows is a high-octane battle for survival that exposes secrets from her past.

Idli Kadai Release date: October 29, 2025

OTT platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Cast: Dhanush, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Raj Kiran, Shalini Pandey

Set between Bangkok and rural Tamil Nadu, Idli Kadai traces the journey of Murugan (Dhanush), a chef who returns home after his father’s death to revive the family’s traditional idli shop. As he struggles to modernise the business and navigate personal challenges, the film explores ambition, loss, and love in a heartwarming narrative.

Maarigallu Release date: October 31, 2025

OTT platform: Zee5

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Cast: Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Suraj, Rangayana Raghu, Prashanth Siddi

Set in 1990s Sirsi, Karnataka, Maarigallu unfolds as a group of villagers set out to uncover a hidden Kadamba dynasty treasure. Their greed awakens a centuries-old curse that tests their faith and morality. The film blends folklore, spirituality, and suspense in equal measure.

Hedda Release date: October 29, 2025

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman

An adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler, this psychological drama stars Tessa Thompson as a woman trapped in a loveless marriage who begins manipulating those around her. Her actions set off a tragic spiral of deceit and self-destruction, culminating in devastating consequences.

The Witcher Season 4 Release date: October 30, 2025

OTT platform: Netflix

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey

With Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt of Rivia, the new season picks up after the events of Season 3. As Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, they each embark on their own journeys — from rebuilding magical alliances to surviving outlaw life. Expect high-stakes battles, darker themes, and fresh character arcs.

IT: Welcome to Derry Release date: October 27, 2025

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Horror

Cast: Taylour Paige, James Remar, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider