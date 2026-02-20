OTT releases to watch this weekend: Kennedy, The Night Agent 3, Tu Meri Main Tera and more

Not sure what to stream this weekend? From Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir Kennedy to a fresh season of The Night Agent, OTT platforms are rolling out a packed slate of films, documentaries and series across genres. Here’s a quick, curated guide to what’s new—and why each title deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Kennedy Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: 20 February

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in a dark crime drama set within a morally compromised system. The film follows Uday Shetty, a former police officer believed to be dead, who resurfaces as Kennedy—an underground operative enforcing the very corruption he despises. Fuelled by a personal vendetta against a gangster named Saleem, the film leans into Kashyap’s trademark grit, exploring blurred ethics and simmering violence.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 16 February

This three-part documentary revisits the cultural footprint of America’s Next Top Model, featuring interviews with creator Tyra Banks and members of the original judging panel. It reassesses the show’s legacy, confronting criticism around body standards, race-based tasks and the psychological toll on contestants—raising larger questions about the ethics of reality television.

The Night Agent (Season 3) Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 19 February

Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland in season three of the political thriller, this time on an international assignment in Istanbul. What begins as a probe into a rogue Treasury official quickly spirals into a multi-country espionage operation, expanding the show’s scale with new players, shifting loyalties and darker geopolitical stakes.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: 19 February

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, this romantic drama examines the tension between personal desire and family obligation. Set across Croatia and India, the film traces a relationship tested by tradition, sacrifice and emotional endurance, positioning itself as a contemporary love story with familiar cultural pressures.

Firebreak Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 20 February

Directed by David Victori, this Spanish-language psychological thriller centres on a family stranded in a forest as a massive wildfire closes in. As survival becomes uncertain, long-buried secrets surface, turning the natural disaster into a pressure cooker of emotional and psychological conflict.

Strip Law Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 20 February

Set in Las Vegas, this adult animated series follows down-on-his-luck lawyer Lincoln Gumb, whose career takes a bizarre turn after partnering with a flamboyant local magician. Packed with absurd legal cases and chaotic humour, the show blends courtroom satire with irreverent animation.

Pavane Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 20 February

Directed by Lee Jong-pil, this Korean romantic drama stars Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han and Moon Sang-min. The film reflects on self-worth, emotional healing and love in an image-obsessed society, offering a quieter, introspective counterpoint to louder mainstream romances.

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2) Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release date: 20 February

Jennifer Garner reprises her role as Hannah Hall, who finds herself pulled deeper into danger after her husband’s disappearance leaves behind a cryptic final message. Season two escalates the mystery, weaving deception, trust and survival into a tighter psychological thriller.

The Swedish Connection Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 19 February