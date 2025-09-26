OTT releases to watch this weekend: Son of Sardaar 2, Mantis, Ruth & Boaz, Janaawar, Hridayapoorvam and more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: A wide range on new movies and shows are lined up for cinema enthusiasts to enjoy this weekend. From Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, Mantis, Ruth & Boaz, Janaawar to Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, there is something for everyone.

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy film made its OTT debut almost 2 months after its theatrical release. Sharing the announcement about the OTT release of standalone sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar in a post on Instagram, Netflix stated, “Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai. Watch Son of Sardaar 2, out 26 September, on Netflix.”

Hridayapoorvam OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The romantic drama Hridayapoorvam revolves around a wealthy man named Sandeep Balakrishnan, played by Mohanlal. Days after receiving a heart transplant, Sandeep Balakrishnan is invited to attend the engagement of his donor's daughter but the happenings force him stay longer with the family of his donor. It explores the real meaning of love and relationships, Beside Mohanlal, the star cast features Basil Joseph, Malavika Mohanan and Siddique.

Janaawar: The Beast Within OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: ZEE5

The crime action thriller web series led by Bhuvan Arora features eight episodes in total. Combining a murder mystery with deeper themes of identity, the series offers a riveting story that delves into the darkness lurking within a small rural town. Set in the fictional town of Chhand amidst ancient social hierarchies and modern corruption, the story follows Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar who investigates headless corpse, gold theft and the sudden disappearance of a man.

Mantis OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

The latest South Korean action thriller film Mantis is a spinoff of the 2023 hit Kill Boksoon. Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, and Jo Woo Jin. Suggesting a fierce battle for dominance in a world on the brink of chaos following the death of MK Ent’s leader Cha Min-kyu, Netflix states, “The secret society of contract killers falls into chaos, unleashing a new breed of assassins. With old rules in ruins, who dares claim the shadows?”

Ruth & Boaz OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix movie ‘Ruth & Boaz’ is a contemporary version of the biblical tale from the Book of Ruth. Starring Serayah McNeill, Phylicia Rashad and Tyler Lepley in the lead, the romantic drama follows a budding hip-hop artist named Ruth Moably who faces a personal tragedy and relocates to rural Tennessee to take care of her surrogate mother, Naomi. From self-healing, finding new purpose, love and a sense of family, it is a gripping tale of vivid relationships.

Ghaati Telugu) OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Sumathi Valavu (Malayalam) OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Zee5

Sarkeet (Malayalam) OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (Malayalam) OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mom (English) OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Dheera Dhoora Yaana (Kannada) OTT Release Date: September 26

OTT Platform: Sun Nxt

Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha (Telugu) OTT Release Date: September 26