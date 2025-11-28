OTT Weekend Binge List: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Mass Jathara & more

OTT Weekend Binge List: Some of the biggest releases are dropping online just in time for your weekend binge. From Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 arriving in Hindi to the long-awaited rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, OTT platforms are loaded with fresh entertainment. Whether you're in the mood for feel-good romance or spine-chilling thrillers, new stories across genres are hitting screens this week. Here’s your curated list of top streaming picks to dive into now:
The Hawkins gang reunites for a final battle with Vecna, the terrifying ruler of the Upside Down — promising the show’s most explosive chapter yet.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor headline this Dharma rom-com where two ex-lovers crash a wedding, stirring romance and chaos. Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra also feature.
A young gymnast on the cusp of achieving her Olympic dreams faces a life-altering twist when she discovers she’s pregnant right before national trials.
A mother and her daughters start over in Taipei, confronting cultural friction, emotional healing and the challenges of raising a child who’s considered “different”.
This Kannada period drama follows Berme (Rishab Shetty), a tribal leader whose rebellion against the Bangra Kingdom king sparks a mythical confrontation, guided by guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga.
Ravi Teja stars as Lakshman Bheri, a righteous railway cop who locks horns with a drug cartel after disrupting a major ganja racket in a tribal region — with action and romance in equal measure.
Vishnu Vishal leads this Tamil serial-killer thriller making its OTT debut after a theatrical run. Also available in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
A political action thriller that teams an IB officer and a West Bengal cop to stop a terror plot aimed at destabilising Indo-Bangladesh ties during the president’s Thailand visit.
The Pet Detective
This Malayalam action-comedy features a mischievous macaw turning a couple’s life upside down. Stars Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran and Vinayakan.
An elite US recon team enters war-torn Vietnam to find a missing platoon — but ends up fighting for survival against dinosaurs in the jungle.
