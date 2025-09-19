OTT releases to watch this weekend: The Trial Season 2, Article 370, Gen V, Haunted Hotel and more

OTT releases to watch this weekend: From courtroom dramas and political thrillers to horror, romance and satire, there’s a fresh line-up of films and web series dropping across platforms this week. Cinephiles can look forward to Kajol’s The Trial Season 2 on JioHotstar, Yami Gautam’s Article 370 on Z5, the long-awaited Gen V Season 2 on Prime Video, Netflix’s animated horror Haunted Hotel, and more.

Here’s a look at the key titles streaming this weekend (September 19, 2025)

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha Season 2

OTT release date: September 19, 2025

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Story: Kajol returns as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of the intense legal drama. As she takes on new complex cases, her personal life continues to unravel following her husband’s scandal.

Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey

Two Men

OTT release date: September 19, 2025

OTT platform: ManoramaMax

Story: This Malayalam psychological thriller unfolds over 24 hours during Bakrid, following two strangers from different walks of life whose destinies become entwined.

Cast: MA Nishad, Donny Darwin, Arfaz Iqbal, Irshad Ali

House Mates

OTT release date: September 19, 2025

OTT platform: Z5

Story: A Tamil horror-comedy about newlyweds Karthik and Anu who move into their dream apartment, only to encounter bizarre supernatural events.

Cast: Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini

Swiped

OTT release date: September 19, 2025

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Story: Inspired by the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble, this drama traces her journey navigating sexism, power struggles, and her eventual triumph in Silicon Valley.

Cast: Lily James, Dan Stevens, Myha’la, Jackson White

She Said Maybe

OTT release date: September 19, 2025

OTT platform: Netflix

Story: A German-Turkish rom-com where Mavi’s discovery of her wealthy heritage turns her world — and her love life — upside down.

Cast: Katja Riemann, Serkan Çayoglu, Cansu Tosun

Article 370

OTT release date: September 19, 2025

OTT platform: Z5

Story: A political thriller revolving around NIA agent Zooni Haksar, who is sent on a secret mission in Kashmir, altering the course of the region’s history.

Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mohan Agashe

Gen V Season 2

OTT release date: September 17, 2025

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Story: The spinoff of The Boys returns after three years. The new season sees a power shift at Godolkin University under a new Dean determined to push Supes over humans.

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater

Sinners

OTT release date: September 18, 2025

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Story: Twin brothers return to their hometown for a fresh start but are haunted by a sinister presence from their past.

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Saul Williams, Jack O’Connell, Dave Maldonado

Haunted Hotel

OTT release date: September 19, 2025

OTT platform: Netflix

Story: An animated horror-comedy about a single mother who inherits a haunted hotel, where her late brother’s ghost becomes her unlikely business partner.

Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte, Jimmi Simpson

