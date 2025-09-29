OTT releases to watch upcoming week: Kurukshetra, War 2, Search The Naina Murder Case, and more | Full list here

The world of streaming continues to deliver a diverse mix of gripping dramas, thrilling mysteries, and innovative storytelling. From animated retellings of epics to high-stakes crime sagas and action-packed blockbusters, first week of October brings a line-up that promises something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a look at the most anticipated OTT releases coming your way.

Kurukshetra – SonyLIV – October 1

This animated series offers a fresh retelling of the legendary Indian epic, the Mahabharata. Centred on the iconic 18-day Battle of Kurukshetra, the narrative dives deep into the Dharmayudh (righteous war), seen through the perspectives of 18 pivotal warriors. By highlighting their moral dilemmas and ethical struggles, the series provides a layered exploration of one of history’s most complex conflicts.

Also Read | Netflix announces ‘Kurukshetra’, its debut Indian mythological animated series

13th – SonyLIV – October 1

Inspired by the real-life methods and philosophy of renowned Indian educator Mohit Tyagi, 13th ventures into the challenging world of competitive exam preparation. The story follows Ritesh (played by Paresh Pahuja), a successful venture capitalist who abruptly leaves his lucrative career to honour a lifelong promise to his former mentor, portrayed by Gagan Dev Riar.

The Game: You Never Play Alone – Netflix – October 2

This suspenseful drama follows a determined game developer who refuses to conform to misogynistic expectations in her industry. When she becomes the target of vicious harassment both online and offline, she fights back, challenging not only her attackers but also the deep-seated biases that fuel them.

War 2 – Netflix – October 9

Starring Hrithik Roshan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (marking his Hindi debut), and Kiara Advani, alongside veterans Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor, War 2 raises the stakes in the high-octane action franchise.

The plot centres on Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent turned rogue, who poses a grave threat to national security. Vikram Chelapathi, a special unit officer, is tasked with stopping him before it’s too late.

Search: The Naina Murder Case – JioHotstar – October 10