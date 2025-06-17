OTT releases: Top 6 book-to-screen adaptations; movies and web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

It is not every day that your favourite book goes from page to life, your favourite characters and moments unfold, turning your imagination into an audio-visual reality.

Thanks to OTT platforms, the magic of great books is now being brought to life on screen, and you can binge these gems right from your couch.

From heartwarming coming-of-age stories to pulse-pounding thrillers and epic romances, here are 6 must-watch movies and web series on Amazon Prime Video:

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Web series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book. It is a coming-of-age romance packed with sun-soaked nostalgia and emotional rollercoasters.

At the heart of it is Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), caught in a classic love triangle with brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney), along with all the highs and heartbreaks of growing up.

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, set against breezy beaches and family traditions, will premiere on Prime Video on July 16, 2025.

Reacher

Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, is based on the best-selling novel series titled Jack Reacher by Lee Child.

The story revolves around Jack, a retired military officer, who gets arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. Stuck amidst a fatal conspiracy, he must use his wits to save himself and clear his name.

With gritty and full of edge-of-your-seat moments, Reacher is Prime Video’s most-watched series of 2023. With Season 4 on the horizon in 2026, it’s a top pick for fans of intense.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Adapted from the New York Times best-seller, Red, White & Royal Blue revolves around Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the first son of the President of the United States and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) of England.

The two are public figures with a long-running rivalry that isn’t very private.

When forced to stage a friendship for the sake of diplomacy, their cold relationship begins to melt and sparks something more electric than either of them ever imagined.

The movie has dominated viewership charts and audiences' hearts, and is now gearing up for a sequel in late 2026.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us

Based on Mona Kasten’s Save Me, this German drama dives deep into elite school politics and unexpected chemistry.

When Ruby (Harriet-Herbig Matten), an intelligent scholarship student, uncovers an explosive secret about the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), things take a dramatic turn.

The battle between the two results in a fiery exchange that sparks something far more intense.

After a successful Season 1, Maxton Hall will return for Season 2 on 7 November 2025. Better yet, there is also a Season 3 underway, promising a lot more scandal and a whole lot of secrets!

The Idea of You

The film The Idea of You, starring Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, is based on Robinne Lee's acclaimed 2017 novel of the same name.

It tells the story of Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who unexpectedly falls in love with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of a famous boy band.

What starts as an encounter by chance turns into a passionate relationship that challenges stereotypical conventional romance. It is perfect for when you are in the mood for something bold and emotionally charged.

We Were Liars

We Were Liars, based on E. Lockhart's best-selling young adult novel of the same name, will stream on Prime Video on 18 June 2025.

This riveting mystery movie revolves around Cadence Sinclair, a 17-year-old girl who returns to Beechwood Island two years after a traumatic accident erased her memories of one fateful summer.

As she reunites with her cousins and close friend Gat, Cadence begins piecing together the events that led to her injury, only to uncover a devastating truth no one wants to talk about.