OTT and theatrical releases this week: From John Abraham’s The Diplomat to Imtiaz Ali’s movie - when and where to watch

  • OTT and theatrical releases this week: From March 10-16, various movies and web series are set to release on OTT platforms and in cinema halls, including John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' and Abhishek Bachchan's ‘Be Happy’. Here's when and where to watch them

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated10 Mar 2025, 11:06 PM IST
OTT and theatrical releases this week: As we step into another week, a wide range of thrilling movies and web series are set to hit the big screens and OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others.

Be it the John Abraham starrer movie ‘The Diplomat’ to the Amazon Prime series ‘Be Happy’ , featuring Abhishek Bachchan, LiveMint brings you a list of all the shows from March 10-16, which is bound to satiate even the picky watchers.

Hollywood movie releases for March 10-16

From the animated Looney Tunes movie to an anthology of movies directed by Imtiaz Ali and others, here's a list of Hollywood movie releases for the week:

Movie Release Date in IndiaDirector; Plot; Cast 
My MelbourneMarch 14It is an anthology of 4 films directed by Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das and Onir 
In The Lost Lands March 14Starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, the movie portrays the duo's journey into a dangerous landscape.
The Day the Earth Blew Up - A Looney Tunes MovieMarch 14This is an American animated science fiction comedy film, produced by Warner Bros. Animation
NovocaineMarch 14It is an American action comedy film starring Jack Quaid
Bollywood movie releases for March 10-16

Bollywood releases for this week include John Abraham's ‘The Diplomat’, and other historical dramas:

Movie Release datePlot; Cast; Director
The DiplomatMarch 14This movie features John Abraham as a diplomat who gets engaged in a web of international intrigue.
Kesari Veer March 14 This movie is a historical drama that narrates the story of Hamirji Gohil and his war against the Tughlaq empire to defend the Somnath Temple
Dilruba March 14Dilruba is a Telugu romantic action drama, which explores the themes of love, relationship and aggression.

OTT releases for March 10-16

Movie/ Web series Platform Release Date Language 
American Manhunt - Osama Bin LadenNetflixMarch 10English
Temptation Island (Season 6)Netflix March 12English
Welcome to the Family (Season 1)NetflixMarch 12 English
AdolescenceNetflixMarch 13English
Love is Blind - SwedenNetflixMarch 13English
‘Dainee’HoichoiMarch 14Bengali
Kraven The Hunter NetflixMarch 13English
OTT original movies for March 10-16

In addition to the release of movies, and web series on the OTT platforms, this week also has some exciting OTT original movies lined up. Here's the schedule:

Movie name OTT platform Release Date LanguageDirector; Plot; Cast
The Electric StateNetflixMarch 14EnglishStarring Chris Pratt, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie revolves around a teenage girl and former soldier, who embark on a dangerous journey
Be HappyAmazon PrimeMarch 14HindiStarring Abhishek Bachchan, and Inayat Verma, this movie tells the story of a single father and his talented daughter
First Published:10 Mar 2025, 11:06 PM IST
