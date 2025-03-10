OTT and theatrical releases this week: From John Abraham’s The Diplomat to Imtiaz Ali’s movie - when and where to watch

OTT and theatrical releases this week: As we step into another week, a wide range of thrilling movies and web series are set to hit the big screens and OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others.

Be it the John Abraham starrer movie ‘The Diplomat’ to the Amazon Prime series ‘Be Happy’ , featuring Abhishek Bachchan, LiveMint brings you a list of all the shows from March 10-16, which is bound to satiate even the picky watchers.

Hollywood movie releases for March 10-16 From the animated Looney Tunes movie to an anthology of movies directed by Imtiaz Ali and others, here's a list of Hollywood movie releases for the week:

Movie Release Date in India Director; Plot; Cast My Melbourne March 14 It is an anthology of 4 films directed by Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das and Onir In The Lost Lands March 14 Starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, the movie portrays the duo's journey into a dangerous landscape. The Day the Earth Blew Up - A Looney Tunes Movie March 14 This is an American animated science fiction comedy film, produced by Warner Bros. Animation Novocaine March 14 It is an American action comedy film starring Jack Quaid

Bollywood movie releases for March 10-16 Bollywood releases for this week include John Abraham's ‘The Diplomat’, and other historical dramas:

Movie Release date Plot; Cast; Director The Diplomat March 14 This movie features John Abraham as a diplomat who gets engaged in a web of international intrigue. Kesari Veer March 14 This movie is a historical drama that narrates the story of Hamirji Gohil and his war against the Tughlaq empire to defend the Somnath Temple Dilruba March 14 Dilruba is a Telugu romantic action drama, which explores the themes of love, relationship and aggression.

OTT releases for March 10-16

Movie/ Web series Platform Release Date Language American Manhunt - Osama Bin Laden Netflix March 10 English Temptation Island (Season 6) Netflix March 12 English Welcome to the Family (Season 1) Netflix March 12 English Adolescence Netflix March 13 English Love is Blind - Sweden Netflix March 13 English ‘Dainee’ Hoichoi March 14 Bengali Kraven The Hunter Netflix March 13 English

OTT original movies for March 10-16 In addition to the release of movies, and web series on the OTT platforms, this week also has some exciting OTT original movies lined up. Here's the schedule: