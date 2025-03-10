OTT and theatrical releases this week: From John Abraham’s The Diplomat to Imtiaz Ali’s movie - when and where to watch

OTT and theatrical releases this week: As we step into another week, a wide range of thrilling movies and web series are set to hit the big screens and OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others.
Be it the John Abraham starrer movie ‘The Diplomat’ to the Amazon Prime series ‘Be Happy’ , featuring Abhishek Bachchan, LiveMint brings you a list of all the shows from March 10-16, which is bound to satiate even the picky watchers.
From the animated Looney Tunes movie to an anthology of movies directed by Imtiaz Ali and others, here's a list of Hollywood movie releases for the week:
|Movie
|Release Date in India
|Director; Plot; Cast
|My Melbourne
|March 14
|It is an anthology of 4 films directed by Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das and Onir
|In The Lost Lands
|March 14
|Starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, the movie portrays the duo's journey into a dangerous landscape.
|The Day the Earth Blew Up - A Looney Tunes Movie
|March 14
|This is an American animated science fiction comedy film, produced by Warner Bros. Animation
|Novocaine
|March 14
|It is an American action comedy film starring Jack Quaid
Bollywood releases for this week include John Abraham's ‘The Diplomat’, and other historical dramas:
|Movie
|Release date
|Plot; Cast; Director
|The Diplomat
|March 14
|This movie features John Abraham as a diplomat who gets engaged in a web of international intrigue.
|Kesari Veer
|March 14
|This movie is a historical drama that narrates the story of Hamirji Gohil and his war against the Tughlaq empire to defend the Somnath Temple
|Dilruba
|March 14
|Dilruba is a Telugu romantic action drama, which explores the themes of love, relationship and aggression.
|Movie/ Web series
|Platform
|Release Date
|Language
|American Manhunt - Osama Bin Laden
|Netflix
|March 10
|English
|Temptation Island (Season 6)
|Netflix
|March 12
|English
|Welcome to the Family (Season 1)
|Netflix
|March 12
|English
|Adolescence
|Netflix
|March 13
|English
|Love is Blind - Sweden
|Netflix
|March 13
|English
|‘Dainee’
|Hoichoi
|March 14
|Bengali
|Kraven The Hunter
|Netflix
|March 13
|English
In addition to the release of movies, and web series on the OTT platforms, this week also has some exciting OTT original movies lined up. Here's the schedule:
|Movie name
|OTT platform
|Release Date
|Language
|Director; Plot; Cast
|The Electric State
|Netflix
|March 14
|English
|Starring Chris Pratt, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie revolves around a teenage girl and former soldier, who embark on a dangerous journey
|Be Happy
|Amazon Prime
|March 14
|Hindi
|Starring Abhishek Bachchan, and Inayat Verma, this movie tells the story of a single father and his talented daughter