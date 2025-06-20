OTT releases this weekend: From Ground Zero to Kpop Demon Hunters -- Movies, web series to watch | Check list

If you enjoy international films and series, there’s a lot to explore on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Jio Hotstar. So why wait? Have a look at the complete list of new releases in different languages.

HINDI ‘Ground Zero’ – Prime Video Emraan Hashmi stars in this army drama based on real events. The story follows a secret mission to take down feared terrorist Ghazi Baba. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and features strong performances by Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain.

‘Detective Sherdil’ – ZEE5 Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh plays a fun and clumsy detective trying to solve the mysterious death of a rich businessman. The film also stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani, and Chunky Pandey. It’s a mix of laughs, confusion, and clues.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ – Season 3 – Netflix India’s most-loved comedy show is back! The new season begins with Salman Khan as the first guest. Expect jokes, celebrity chats, and Kapil Sharma’s unbeatable comic timing.

MALAYALAM ‘Prince and Family’ – ZEE5 This family drama tells the story of Prince, a quiet man who owns a bridal shop. His life changes when he marries Chinju Rani, a bold and lively woman. The film explores love, cultural differences, and emotional challenges in their new life together.

‘Kerala Crime Files’ – Season 2 – JioHotstar When police officer Ambili Raju goes missing, a new investigation begins. SI Noble starts to uncover secrets within the police department. This season is serious and well-written, looking at justice and the human side of law enforcement.

INTERNATIONAL 'KPop Demon Hunters' – Netflix This animated musical is full of action and style. It follows three global K-pop stars who secretly fight demons. The film mixes catchy songs with wild supernatural fights.

‘Semi-Soeter’ – Netflix A South African comedy about a couple who launch a baby product brand. As they try to look perfect for the public, their relationship starts falling apart. The film is a funny look at modern life, fame, and family.

‘Found’ – Season 2 – JioHotstar This emotional crime series follows Gabrielle Mosely as she helps find missing people. She also deals with painful memories from her own past. The show mixes mystery with heartfelt moments.

‘Grenfell: Uncovered’ – Netflix A powerful documentary about the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Told through the words of survivors, witnesses, and investigators, it looks closely at what went wrong and the strength of those who lived through it.

‘Kaulitz & Kaulitz’ – Season 2 – Netflix

This reality show follows Tom and Bill Kaulitz, twins and bandmates from Tokio Hotel. It shows their personal lives, filled with fashion, humour, and sibling moments.

‘Olympo’ – Netflix A Spanish teen drama set at a top sports academy. Young athletes try to balance dreams, pressure, and finding themselves. It’s an emotional journey where every win has a cost.