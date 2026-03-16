'Our Forever begins now': Kuldeep Yadav drops stunning wedding pictures with Vanshika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav has finally dropped the official pictures from his grand wedding ceremony with childhood friend and longtime partner Vanshika.

Kuldeep and Vanshika tied the knot on Saturday, March 14, at Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

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Taking to his official Instagram handle, the cricketer shared a carousel of pictures, capturing priceless moments from their wedding.

The first picture shows the couple posing with folded hands as they took to the stage and greeted their family and guests, followed by another where Kuldeep helps his bride walk down the stairs.

In a beautiful moment, the third picture shows Kuldeep performing the 'sindoor' ritual.

He followed up with other pictures from their pictures, including a stunning close-up portrait of the couple.

"Our Forever begins now. | 14.03.2026," he wrote in the caption.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika, who officially got engaged on June 4, 2025, in Lucknow, chose a royal-themed celebration set against the picturesque Himalayan backdrop.

The venue was adorned in elegant ivory and gold decor. For the main ceremony, the couple opted for a classic North Indian aesthetic.

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Kuldeep donned a beige-hued golden sherwani with intricate tonal embroidery, complemented by a matching turban featuring a jewelled kalgi. He completed his ensemble with multiple strands of pearl kantha necklaces.

Vanshika chose a timeless red lehenga heavily detailed with golden zari work, paired with a traditional red chooda and an ornate golden maang teeka.

The celebrations began on Friday night with a soulful Sangeet ceremony.

Renowned singer Bismil delivered a mesmerising Sufi performance, captivating the high-profile guest list.

Viral clips from the event showed former cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif, alongside current teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Rinku Singh, enjoying the musical evening. (ANI)