‘Our heart skipped a beat’: Diljit Dosanjh shares candid moment with Shakira in new Met Gala video

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a candid moment with Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira ahead of fashion's grandest event, Met Gala 2025.

In a video shared by Shakira and Team Diljit on social media, Diljit was spotted having a great time with singer Shakira. The clip also featured other celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger and Tessa Thompson.

The video showed Shakira introducing Diljit to her Insta fam. Shakira gave a shoutout to India, saying, “Say hi to India. Hi India". Diljit responded by greeting fans with a "namaste".

The video left social media in awe, with many calling the "collab" "iconic".

Coca Cola India commented on the video saying, "Collab so iconic, our heart skipped a beat!!".

One fan wrote, “Now we need a collab with Diljit and Shakira!!! Imagine?”, with another saying, “From G.O.A.T to Global. You said Panjab will be worldwide and now it is. ICONIC MOMENT”.

“Oh my god... shakira c Diljit,” one comment read. Another fan shared, “Everything happens for a reason”. There was one fan who felt that this “collab would be legendary”, with another asking “We need a Diljit x Shakira Collab”.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shakira also posed together for photos, and later, were seen having dinner together as well.

Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025 Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh scripted history as he walked the red carpet of MET Gala 2025 on Tuesday.

Before stepping onto the red carpet, Diljit was also captured in a pre-event photoshoot with international stars like Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger on a grand staircase.

Diljit paid a tribute to India with his look at Met Gala 2045, especially to Punjab and its rich royal heritage.

He captivated onlookers with his Maharaja-inspired attire. He wore a pristine white suit paired with a matching drape and turban. His ornate jewellery complemented his look, earning him accolades for merging cultural tradition with modern fashion effortlessly.