‘Our heart skipped a beat’: Diljit Dosanjh shares candid moment with Shakira in new Met Gala video

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a candid moment with Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira ahead of fashion's grandest event, Met Gala 2025.

In a video shared by Shakira and Team Diljit on social media, Diljit was spotted having a great time with singer Shakira. The clip also featured other celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger and Tessa Thompson.

The video showed Shakira introducing Diljit to her Insta fam. Shakira gave a shoutout to India, saying, “Say hi to India. Hi India". Diljit responded by greeting fans with a "namaste".

The video left social media in awe, with many calling the "collab" "iconic".

Coca Cola India commented on the video saying, "Collab so iconic, our heart skipped a beat!!".

One fan wrote, “Now we need a collab with Diljit and Shakira!!! Imagine?”, with another saying, “From G.O.A.T to Global. You said Panjab will be worldwide and now it is. ICONIC MOMENT”.

“Oh my god... shakira c Diljit,” one comment read. Another fan shared, “Everything happens for a reason”. There was one fan who felt that this “collab would be legendary”, with another asking “We need a Diljit x Shakira Collab”.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shakira also posed together for photos, and later, were seen having dinner together as well.

Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025 Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh scripted history as he walked the red carpet of MET Gala 2025 on Tuesday.

Before stepping onto the red carpet, Diljit was also captured in a pre-event photoshoot with international stars like Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger on a grand staircase.

Diljit paid a tribute to India with his look at Met Gala 2045, especially to Punjab and its rich royal heritage.

He captivated onlookers with his Maharaja-inspired attire. He wore a pristine white suit paired with a matching drape and turban. His ornate jewellery complemented his look, earning him accolades for merging cultural tradition with modern fashion effortlessly.

According to Filmi Beat, the MET Gala theme this year is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." It draws inspiration from Monica L Miller's book "Slaves to Fashion." It celebrates Black fashion's global influence and artistry in tailoring. Diljit was one of several Indian celebrities present at this esteemed event.