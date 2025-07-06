'Our Movie': Internet hails Namgoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been's K-Drama, fans say 'this is a work of art'

‘Our Movie’, the latest South Korean melodrama series, is becoming a major sensation online, with viewers across the globe praising its moving story, standout performances, and striking visual direction.

Directed by Lee Jung-heum and written by Han Ga-eun and Kang Kyung-min, ‘Our Movie’ stars Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo-been in a deeply emotional tale about love, loss, and healing. The show premiered on June 13, 2025 and airs every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST).

Internet falls in love with Namgoong Min's ‘Our Movie’ Social media has been flooded with praise for the show. The hashtag #OurMovie is trending on X (formerly Twitter), as fans share emotional reactions to key scenes and applaud the cast’s chemistry.

One viral post described a moment when the screen shifts from black-and-white to colour as the character Jeha embraces love: “THIS IS CINEMA (sic),” the user wrote.

Another user commented on the depth of acting, highlighting a scene where Jeha realises the terminal nature of his partner’s illness: “The reaction in his eyes is so PAINFUL (sic).”

Other viewers noted the strength of the writing and character development, particularly Jeha’s emotional journey from denial to acceptance. “This entire 1-minute scene defines and even answers Jeha's fears (sic),” a fan wrote.

The series has also been praised for avoiding typical melodramatic tropes. A popular comment read: “Unlike other second leads, he decided to stay away without causing trouble. Respect to this bro (sic).”

About ‘Our Movie’ At the heart of the story is a film director (played by Namkoong Min) and an aspiring actress (played by Jeon Yeo-been), both struggling with serious health conditions. As they work together on a project, they slowly begin to open up to each other, eventually falling in love amidst their personal battles.