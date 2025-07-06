'Our Movie': Internet hails Namgoong Min, Jeon Yeo-been's K-Drama, fans say 'this is a work of art'

‘Our Movie’, the latest South Korean melodrama series, is becoming a major sensation online, with viewers across the globe praising its moving story, standout performances, and striking visual direction.

Advertisement

Directed by Lee Jung-heum and written by Han Ga-eun and Kang Kyung-min, ‘Our Movie’ stars Namkoong Min and Jeon Yeo-been in a deeply emotional tale about love, loss, and healing. The show premiered on June 13, 2025 and airs every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST).

Internet falls in love with Namgoong Min's ‘Our Movie’ Social media has been flooded with praise for the show. The hashtag #OurMovie is trending on X (formerly Twitter), as fans share emotional reactions to key scenes and applaud the cast’s chemistry.

One viral post described a moment when the screen shifts from black-and-white to colour as the character Jeha embraces love: “THIS IS CINEMA (sic),” the user wrote.

Another user commented on the depth of acting, highlighting a scene where Jeha realises the terminal nature of his partner’s illness: “The reaction in his eyes is so PAINFUL (sic).”

Advertisement

Other viewers noted the strength of the writing and character development, particularly Jeha’s emotional journey from denial to acceptance. “This entire 1-minute scene defines and even answers Jeha's fears (sic),” a fan wrote.

The series has also been praised for avoiding typical melodramatic tropes. A popular comment read: “Unlike other second leads, he decided to stay away without causing trouble. Respect to this bro (sic).”

Advertisement

Advertisement

About ‘Our Movie’ At the heart of the story is a film director (played by Namkoong Min) and an aspiring actress (played by Jeon Yeo-been), both struggling with serious health conditions. As they work together on a project, they slowly begin to open up to each other, eventually falling in love amidst their personal battles.

Advertisement