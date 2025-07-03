‘Our Truth. Our History’: Ravi Dubey honoured to play Laxman in Ramayana, says ‘grateful to walk this path...’

Actor Ravi Dubey said playing Laxman, Lord Ram's brother, in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is “the greatest honour of my life”.

This comes after the makers of Ramayana unveiled the first glimpse of the upcoming mythological epic, billed as an ambitious cinematic event, on Thursday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dubey shared the teaser of Namit Malhotra's two-part epic and said the story of Ramayana “has shaped generations”.

“It’s the greatest honour of my life to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs. Ravana,” he wrote.

Expressing gratitude for the role, Dubey said, “Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the World of Ramayana.”

“Our Truth. Our History,” he added.

Fans react: Ravi Dubey's friends and fans congratulated him on landing the “spectacular” role. While the actor's look as Laxman remains under wraps, fans said they were thrilled with the official look.

“Laxman face reveal kab hoga (When will the face reveal of Laxman happen),” asked a fan.

“Can't wait to see you as Prabhu Lakshman ji,” added another.

Fans expressed their excitement at seeing Ravi as Laxam, saying, “Congratulations. I'm so excited to see you as Laxman!”

“Wow, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman,” said another fan.

Another fan added: “Congratulations. Looks amazing, can’t wait for it.”

About Ramayana Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra, is a two-part live-action saga set 5,000 years ago and rooted in one of Indian mythology’s most enduring epics.

The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, KGF star Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will play Lord Lakshman.

The film's crew includes renowned international artists, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, who are collaborating on the score.

The first part of Ramayana is slated to be released worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026, with part two following in Diwali 2027.

The director said he hopes Ramayana evokes pride in the hearts of every Indian.