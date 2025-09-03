Outlander Season 8 to premiere in early 2026: All cast shakeups revealed

The beloved Starz period drama Outlander is preparing to return for its eighth and final season. The series will officially wrap in early 2026 with 10 new episodes that promise to deliver an emotional farewell to Claire and Jamie Fraser’s epic love story, Just Jared reported.

Filming for the last season concluded in September 2024, and fans can now look forward to reunions with familiar faces, a few departures, and the arrival of new characters.

Who is leaving Outlander Season 8? One notable absence, according to a Just Jared report, will be Kristin Atherton, who played Jenny Fraser Murray. Showrunners, the report added, said that her character will not appear in Season 8 after declining Jamie’s invitation to North Carolina in the Season 7 finale.

Additionally, Tobias Menzies will not return. His characters, Black Jack Randall and Frank Randall, were killed off in earlier seasons, and he has not appeared in the show since mid-Season 4.

Returning main cast members in Outlander Season 8 In spite of a few exits, the majority of the core cast will be back, including Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser MacKenzie. Richard Rankin will reprise his role as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell will return as Ian Fraser Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Cesar Domboy as Fergus Fraser, Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie, and Paul Gorman as twins Keziah and Josiah Beardsley.

The report stated that Gary Lamont, Izzy Meikle-Small, Dairmaid Murtagh, Caitlin O’Ryan, Joey Phillips, and Charles Vandervaart will also be reprising their roles.

New cast members joining Outlander Season 8 The Just Jared report added fresh faces slated to join the saga are:

Kieran Bew as retired British Captain Charles Cunningham

Frances Tomelty as his mother, Elspeth Cunningham

Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey, a new addition to the Grey family.

What to expect from Outlander Season 8 Based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels, Season 8 will use material from Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, and sections of the upcoming tenth book, a TV Insider report stated.

According to the report, Season 7 ended with a cliffhanger, which suggested Claire and Jamie’s first daughter, Faith, probably survived despite her tragic stillbirth in France. The teaser revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 showed Claire and Jamie walking into a stone circle shaped like the number eight. This symbolizes the conclusion of their story.

FAQs When will Outlander Season 8 premiere? The final season is set to debut in early 2026 on Starz.

How many episodes will Season 8 have? Season 8 will feature 10 one-hour episodes, shorter than the 16-episode Season 7.

Is there a trailer yet? A full trailer has not been released, but Starz revealed a teaser and poster at San Diego Comic-Con.

Will there be more Outlander stories after Season 8? Yes. The prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood is already in development and will explore the love story of Jamie’s parents.