Owen Wilson rejoins Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro for Meet the Parents 4

Washington DC [US], June 21 (ANI): The upcoming fourth film in the Meet the Parents comedy series is officially happening -- and Owen Wilson is back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson will join Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro once again in Meet the Parents 4, which is set to hit theatres on November 25, 2026.

Teri Polo, who played Stiller's love interest in the original films, will also return. One of the biggest surprises is the addition of pop singer and actor Ariana Grande, who joins the cast in a major new role.

The movie is being directed by John Hamburg, who also wrote the screenplay. Hamburg had co-written the previous three movies and directed parts of Wilson's current Apple TV show, Stick.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in the new story, the focus will shift to the grown-up son of Greg (Stiller) and Pam (Polo). He's now engaged to a tough and outspoken woman, who will be played by Ariana Grande. Much of the rest of the plot is still being kept secret.

The first Meet the Parents movie came out in 2000, showing Stiller's character Greg Focker trying to impress his girlfriend's father, played by De Niro. It was followed by Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010. Wilson played Kevin, Pam's wealthy and talented ex-boyfriend, in all three movies.

The upcoming film is being made by Universal Pictures and will be released internationally by Paramount Pictures. Production teams include De Niro's Tribeca Productions, Stiller's Red Hour Films, and Hamburg's Particular Pictures.