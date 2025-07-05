Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath live streaming: Where to watch ‘Back to the Beginning’

Ozzy Osbourne is set to reunite with Black Sabbath for his final concert. The event will see Black Sabbath’s original line-up reunite after over two decades, the Guardian reported. Also called the “Prince of Darkness”, Ozzy Osbourne will thrill his fans one last time at Birmingham’s Villa Park. The over 10 hour-long event, titled ‘Back to the Beginning’, is a stone’s throw away from Ozzy’s childhood terrace home in Aston. Here’s all you need to know about the Prince of Darkness’ final concert.

What Ozzy Osbourne said about his performance In an interview with the Guardian, the 76-year-old singer said that this concert was his “final encore.”

“I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else. I had to go back to the beginning,” he added. The idea for the ‘Back to the Beginning’ concert came about when Osbourne wanted to do a final show as a proper "goodbye" to his friends and fans. His former Black Sabbath members agreed to the event.

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with health issues over the past few years. In 2019, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The rock and roll legend canceled his European tour in 2023 due to medical issues, as per USA Today.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert: All about Back to the Beginning Guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler and Osbourne will reunite for the first time since 2005. The concert will feature live sets from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Gojira and Anthrax.

Furthermore, Smashing Pumpkins co-founder Billy Corgan, Sammy Hagar and Jake E. Lee are also expected to feature in the event , as per USA Today.

Where to watch Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert? The event can be live streamed at the official website backtothebeginning.com from 10 am ET/7 am PT. A livestream ticket for $29.99 will enable viewers to watch the concert and access the video for 48 hours. The livestream and T-shirt bundle at $64.98 also includes a t-shirt from the event.

The proceeds from the event will go to Cure Parkinson’s, Acorn Children’s Hospice and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

FAQs Why is Ozzy Osbourne so famous? He is famous for being the lead singer of Black Sabbath. Ozzy played a big role in the development of the heavy metal genre.

What happened to Ozzy Osbourne? He has been diagnosed with health problems like Parkinson's disease over the past few years.