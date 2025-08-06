Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death revealed: Rock legend died of cardiac arrest at 76, says report

Rock and metal icon Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has reportedly been confirmed, weeks after the Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76.

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed According to a death certificate obtained by The New York Times and The Sun, Osbourne died from “out of hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction,” with both coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as “joint causes.”

The certificate was submitted by his daughter Aimee at a registry in London.

The legendary singer died on Tuesday, July 22. His family announced the news in a heartfelt statement to PEOPLE.

The statement read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed its response to the incident at Osbourne’s home near Chalfont St Giles. “The helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles on Tuesday, July 22.” The Daily Mail reported the helicopter was at the scene for two hours before the musician passed.

Osbourne had long battled health complications, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2003 and various other physical ailments in later years. Despite this, he managed one last performance with Black Sabbath on July 5 in Birmingham, his first in 20 years and his final show, where he performed seated on a throne.