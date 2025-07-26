Ozzy Osbourne’s son makes BIG revelation about father's final months: ‘Filmed for BBC documentary’

Ozzy Osbourne’s final months were captured in BBC documentary ‘Home to Roost’ which marks music legend’s return to UK home after 20 years, son Jack Osbourne informed Daily Mail.

Ozzy’s 39-year-old youngest son revealed that few months ago cameras were there filming his father and mother Sharon in their Buckinghamshire mansion before the legendary singer's death at the age of 76.

BBC documentary ‘Home To Roost’ The 10-part series Home To Roost documents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne return to Buckinghamshire home from United States after 20 years with the help of their children, Kelly and Jack. A spiritual successor to The Osbournes, the series was commissioned by BBC’s head of documentaries Clare Sillery.

The couple had been living in Los Angeles before they decided to relocate to the UK and were recently involved in filming this move. However, the series focussed on change of homes will now serve as a tribute to the late rock star.

Ozzy Osbourne's autobiography Jack Osbourne further confirmed that his father was working on an autobiography titled Last Rites some time before he passed away. One of Ozzy Osbourne’s final work will be released in the autumn this year, Jack informed the publication.

As per the report, Ozzy Osbourne’s most-awaited biopic is in the pipeline which will be co-produced by his son Jack. Dropping an update on the biopic, Jack said there would be lots of drugs, groupies and mayhem in the dramatic retelling, but also Ozzy and Sharon’s love story.

“Right now it’ll take place over the Sabbath era and early 1980s. We’re definitely going for a more adult rating for the film,” Daily Mail quoted Jack as saying. He added, "This is by no means going to be a fluff piece."

The Black Sabbath frontman died three weeks after announcing retirement from performance. Some of his popular works include, Crazy Train, Diary of a Madman, Mr Tinkertrain and No More Tears, among others.