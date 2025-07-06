Ozzy Osbourne’s spit-sealed iced tea cans on sale; Check the staggering price

The rock icon Ozzy Osbourne is back in the news, not for his latest release but for his special iced tea and his spit. Yes, you read it right. Ahead of his final performance, Ozzy teamed up with Liquid Death, the beverage brand he represents, for a unique drink.

Ozzy Osbourne introduces spit-sealed iced teas Ozzy drank 10 cans of their iced tea, leaving his saliva (and DNA) behind.

The company then sealed those cans in lab-quality containers, added his autograph.

Where to buy Ozzy Osbourne's DNA-added ice tea cans These cans were up for sale on their website.

Price of Ozzy Osbourne’s spit-sealed iced tea cans Wondering how much one can of Liquid Death with Ozzy Osbourne's spit cost a fan? As per their website, these cans of iced tea were available for $450 each. They were sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a playful twist, Liquid Death joked that one day, when science and laws allow it, fans might be able to use Ozzy’s DNA to clone him, continuing his presence for generations.

Ozzy said in a statement, “Clone me, you bas***ds.”

Reportedly, all cans have been sold out.

In a statement to USA Today, Andy Pearson, vice president of creative at Liquid Death, said, "As always, Ozzy was really fun to work with on this."

“Hopefully the 10 people who bought the cans will do the right thing with them and give us more Ozzys for generations to come,” he added.

This isn’t the brand’s first wild collaboration involving celebrity DNA or body parts.

In 2021, the brand partnered with skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, who donated his blood, which was mixed into the paint used for a limited-edition skateboard line. "If you have my blood, you have my DNA," Hawk was quoted as joking at the time.

In 2023, they collaborated with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a tongue-in-cheek “Enema of the State” collectible enema kit. They also released voodoo dolls made with the actual hair of Jackass star Steve-O and even a bold “Recycling Glory Hole” bin featuring the face of comedian Tom Segura.

Ozzy Osbourne's last live performance amid health concerns Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne, 76, gave fans an unforgettable night as he performed for the last time at Birmingham's Villa Park Stadium on Saturday.

He reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates-- Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, for the first time since 2005. Overwhelmed by the love from the crowd, Ozzy thanked fans and emotionally said, "You have no idea how I feel."

The rock star's final live show comes as he continues to face health problems, including seven surgeries in five years and a long battle with Parkinson’s disease since 2003.