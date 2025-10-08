Ozzy Osbournes health struggles, depression revealed in new documentary

Washington DC [US], October 8 (ANI): A new documentary, Ozzy: No Escape from Now, sheds light on the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's prolonged health battles and the emotional toll they took on him in the years before his death in July, reported People.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, weeks after performing his 'Back to the Beginning' show in Birmingham, UK, on July 5.

The documentary, shot between 2021 and 2025, captures Osbourne's struggle with severe pain, depression, and the effects of Parkinson's disease following complications from a neck surgery in 2019.

Two years after having neck surgery in 2019, Ozzy noticed himself becoming weaker as the days went by, indicating that something was wrong. Then, his wife, Sharon, revealed that they had been informed that his surgeon had "caused even more damage" by adding superfluous metal plates.

"Some days he wishes he was dead. He's in so much pain, he can't take it. He just wishes he could go," Sharon, 72, admitted in the documentary.

Ozzy added in the documentary, "The thought of not doing any gigs before, I went really into a depression. I'm on antidepressants now..."

Meanwhile, his son Jack was upset that the surgeon "stripped him of his abilities to move," as quoted by People.

"It makes me so angry because I felt like all of this could've been avoided," Jack said, adding, "The Parkinson's is progressing, but the main problem is the nerve damage from the bad neck surgery."

In the documentary, he recalled apologising to Sharon for being a "burden."

Ozzy's friend Billy Morrison shared how hard it was for the 'No More Tears' singer to experience this after his touring days. "It's soul-destroying watching how soul-destroying that is for him," he said, according to People.

Before Ozzy's demise, he was vocal about his health journey, particularly with Parkinson's disease, over the years.

In January 2020, Ozzy opened up about living with Parkinson's for the first time in a conversation with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Ozzy also spoke about his health battles in September 2022, saying, he "still feels young at heart," adding, "I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on. Survival is my legacy."

In No Escape from Now, viewers get a glimpse of "Ozzy's public persona to reveal the devastating setbacks he has faced since his fateful fall in 2019."