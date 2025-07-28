Ozzy Osbournes legacy continues to shine as The Essential Ozzy hits 10th top 10 album

Washington, DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76; however, his legacy continues to cement itself on the charts as fans turn to his music while mourning his death, reported Variety.

The Essential Ozzy Osbourne is a compilation album by the British heavy metal singer, released in 2003. It reached No. 7 on the US charts and No. 21 in the UK.

Between July 18 and 24, 'The Essential Ozzy Osbourne' earned nearly 44,000 equivalent album units, debuting at No. 7 on the albums chart, according to Luminate, as per the outlet.

"The Essential Ozzy Osbourne" -- featuring hits like "Crazy Train," "Diary of a Madman" and more -- was streamed over 48 million times this tracking week, debuting at No. 9 on Billboard's Top Streaming Albums, according to Variety.

Osbourne formerly claimed a top 10 in the Billboard 200 with "Patient Number 9" (No. 3 in 2022), "Ordinary Man" (No. 3, 2020), "Scream" (No. 4, 2010), "Black Rain" (No. 3, 2007), "Down to Earth" (No. 4, 2001), "Ozzmosis" (No. 4, 1995), "No More Tears" (No. 7, 1991), "Tribute" (with Randy Rhoads, No. 6 in 1987) and "The Ultimate Sin" (No. 6, 1986). As the frontman of Black Sabbath, Osbourne also charted top 10s with "13" (No. 1 in 2013) and "Master of Reality" (No. 8, 1971), reported Variety.

Heavy metal legend, the late Ozzy Osbourne, spent his final months in an "energised" state. The 76-year-old made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on Tuesday, July 22.

Sources close to the family revealed that the singer had the best exit with his final concert, reported Page Six. Stating that the "post-show high" remained through the remaining days of his life, the source added, "They couldn't have asked for a better ending."Ozzy Osbourne, who struggled with Parkinson's disease and many other chronic conditions for a long time, performed from a black leather chair during the show.

"It energised him -- it filled him with life. He'd really been slowing down, and then after the show, he was really back to being himself. It's a beautiful ending," said a friend of Osbourne

Recently, Johnny Depp joined rock icon Alice Cooper on stage at London's O2 Arena to pay tribute to iconic singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Cooper surprised the crowd at London's O2 Arena with a special appearance from Depp, 62, as the group performed Black Sabbath's 1970 hit 'Paranoid' Depp, who is Cooper's Hollywood Vampires bandmate, walked on stage with a guitar in hand halfway through 'Paranoid'.