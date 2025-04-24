‘P Diddy: The Rise and Fall’: New BBC documentary chronicles Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ rise to fame and scandalous fall

The BBC has announced a new documentary titled P Diddy: The Rise and Fall, set to premiere on BBC Three and iPlayer. The film will explore the meteoric rise and sharp descent of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, whose legacy now hangs in the balance amid serious criminal allegations.

Fronted by award-winning broadcaster Yinka Bokinni, the documentary delves into the empire Combs built—and the alleged abuses that now threaten to dismantle it.

From hip-hop icon to billionaire mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs shaped music for decades,” the BBC said in its press release. A three-time Grammy winner, Combs pioneered the commercialisation of hip-hop through Bad Boy Records, and helped launch the careers of many artists.

Beyond music, Combs became a cultural juggernaut, expanding into fashion, media, and reality television. He became one of hip-hop’s first billionaires, influencing music, style, and entertainment on a global scale.

Facing a storm of allegations But today, the man once known as Puff Daddy is facing a barrage of criminal and civil allegations. Combs is currently awaiting trial in May on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and coercion. Prosecutors allege he created “a criminal enterprise” involving forced labour, kidnapping, bribery, and abuse.

Combs has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty. His legal team insists that Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.

Cases mount as Combs denies claims The criminal charges have been followed by a growing number of civil lawsuits. Plaintiffs accuse Combs of drugging, assaulting, and intimidating them over the years, often using his wealth and power to silence dissent.

Responding to the civil suits, Combs dismissed the claims as being made by “individuals looking for a quick payday,” calling the allegations “sickening.”

A closer look from the inside In the documentary, Bokinni meets people from Combs’ inner circle and some of his most vocal critics to explore how he maintained his image for decades—and why so many are only speaking out now.

“Investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight onto the darker side of an industry so many of us dream of belonging to,” Bokinni said. “We sang his songs, bought into the lifestyle, watched the shows and wanted more.”

Holding a mirror to the industry The film aims to reveal the hidden systems of power and complicity that enabled Combs’ ascent—and allegedly shielded him for years. Bokinni promises to take “nothing at face value” as she examines the cultural silence that may have allowed misconduct to go unchecked.

“This has been an emotional, sometimes difficult experience,” she added. “And with a trial on the horizon, what happens next will no doubt be gripping—in the most sobering way.”

Behind the scenes of the production P Diddy: The Rise and Fall is a one-hour special produced by Proper Content for BBC Three and iPlayer.

