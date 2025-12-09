Padayappa set for re-release on Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday: Date, sequel and more details here

Superstar Rajinikanth’s hit 1999 film, Padayappa, is all set to re-release in theatres across India. The Tamil-language action drama, which marks its 25th anniversary this year, will hit the big screen on the actor’s birthday on 12 December.

“In my film life, Padayappa holds immense importance. I am sharing some of those movie memories with you. #Padayappa," he wrote.

Padayappa, directed by KS Ravikumar, broke records at the Tamil box office after its release on 10 April 1999. Rajinikanth recently talked about his Padayappa memories in a 37-minute video.

“In my 50 years of career, I had never seen women breaking gates to watch a film as they did for Padayappa,” he said.

Will there be Padayappa 2? Rajinikanth also expressed his desire for a sequel to Padayappa. “Now, when I see sequels like 2.0 and Jailer 2, I wonder why not Padayappa 2?” he said. The Robot actor said his team was already working on a sequel.

“The title will be Neelambari: Padayappa 2. We are discussing the story, and if it comes out well, much like Padayappa, there will be a Neelambari. I’m working on it,” he added. The superstar promised it would be an “exciting” experience for the audience.

Will Padayappa release on OTT platforms? Rajinikanth said he held Padayappa in high regard since it originally came out during the 25th year of his movie career. He said it was a special film because he collaborated with several close friends.

“We didn’t give the film to any OTT or satellite. I only allowed Sun Pictures to run it. It’s the kind of film that’s meant to be watched in theatres,” Rajinikanth said. "And now, 25 years later, you will see Padayappa on 12 December, my birthday,” he added.