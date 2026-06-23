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Padma Awards 2026: Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, R Madhavan receive Padma honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu presented 65 Padma Awards at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony in New Delhi, honouring leading figures from cinema, music, arts and public life, including Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R Madhavan.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published23 Jun 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Alka Yagnik was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu.
Alka Yagnik was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu.
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President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2026 at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, honouring 65 eminent personalities for their contributions to public life, arts, culture, sports and other fields.

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President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Awards 2026

According to an official statement, the awards conferred during the ceremony comprised two Padma Vibhushan honours, seven Padma Bhushan awards and 56 Padma Shri awards. The ceremony formed the second phase of this year’s Padma Awards presentations, following the first investiture ceremony held in May. Overall, 131 Padma Awards were approved for 2026 and announced on the eve of Republic Day.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on May 25, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I for Padma Awards (2026), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (@VPIndia/X via PTI Photo) (PTI05_25_2026_000452B)
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Among the prominent recipients recognised on Tuesday were veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty and celebrated playback singer Alka Yagnik, both of whom received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. Their awards acknowledged decades of contribution to Indian cinema and music respectively.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan to veteran actor Mammootty during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI06_23_2026_000277B)
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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan to singer Alka Yagnik during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI06_23_2026_000281B)

The Padma Shri recipients included actor R Madhavan, actor Rajendra Prasad, actor Maganti Murali Mohan, actor Anil Kumar Rastogi and folk artist Guru Sangyusang Pongener. Madhavan was among the awardees seen receiving the honour from the President during the ceremony attended by senior political leaders and dignitaries.

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri to actor R Madhavan during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI06_23_2026_000302B)

A particularly poignant moment came with the posthumous recognition of actor Satish Shah. The late actor was honoured with the Padma Shri, and the award was received on his behalf by his brother, Arvind Shah.

Also Read | Satish Shah prayer meet: Wife Madhu Shah gets emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those present at the ceremony. Senior government officials, ministers and other distinguished guests also attended the event at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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New Delhi, May 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Narendra Modi and others during Padma Awards 2026 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony – I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and are conferred annually in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. They recognise exceptional and distinguished service across disciplines including art, literature, education, science, medicine, social work, sports, public affairs and civil service.

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Tuesday’s ceremony concluded the presentation of the remaining Padma Awards for 2026, with the nation’s highest civilian honours once again recognising individuals whose work has made a significant impact across diverse sectors of Indian society.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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