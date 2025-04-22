Pahalgam Terror Attack: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher condemn tourist killing — Cowards, can’t be forgiven

At least 24 people were killed in Kashmir's Pahalgam region when gunmen opened fire on tourists on Tuesday. Confirming the loss of lives and those who are still battling death, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and requested swift action from PM Narendra Modi.

Akshay on Pahalgam attack Actor Akshay Kumar wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.”

Bollywood celebs condemn Pahalgam terror attack “Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai ram,” added Sonu Sood.

Tusshar Kapoor posted, “Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam, India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #pehalgam.”

Tagging Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Sanjay Dutt said, “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.”

Anupam Kher posted a self-shot video about the attack and reminded people of his film The Kashmir Files.

Raveena Tandon reacted to the attack news, saying, “Om Shanti. condolences. Shocked and angry. No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, UNITE and realise the true enemy.”

Ranvir Shorey wrote on Instagram, “Dunno if I’m more angry or more sad.”

Former actor best known for Dangal, Zaira Wasim also condemned the attack. She said, “Deeply saddened by the horror that unfolded in Baisaran, Pahalgam. This is unjustifiable and deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families enduring this nightmare.”

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi described the "heinous act" in the summer retreat of Pahalgam, pledging the attackers "will be brought to justice".

According to Reuters, a militant group called the "Kashmir Resistance" claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message.